Full 2017-18 Wichita State men’s basketball season announced

The wait is over.
Full details of Wichita State University basketball’s first season in the American Athletic Conference were released Friday – and it’s going to be a lot easier to watch the Shockers if you have basic cable.
The Shockers will start and end their conference schedule with games nationally televised on CBS – opening with a trip to Storrs, Conn., for a bout against the Huskies and ending when CBS comes to Wichita for the Shockers’ game against Cincinnati.
That’s a big change for the Shockers, which in previous seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference were relegated to the online-only ESPN3 or obscure sports channels.
The last time a Shockers game was broadcast on an over-the-air network was in 2015, when Wichita State, fresh off of a high-profile Sweet 16 appearance, played Seton Hall in Newark, N.J. That game was shown on FOX.
It is Wichita State’s first regular-season appearance on CBS since a Jan. 28, 1989 game at Brigham Young.
Two arena renovations will send the Shockers to temporary home courts this season in the American.
The site for Wichita State's Jan. 20 game at Houston is to be determined. Houston is playing most of its games at Texas Southern’s Health & PE Arena while its arena is renovated.
Houston, in a news release, said it will announce sites for home games against WSU and Connecticut in the near future. Previous reports said that Houston may play some games at the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
WSU will play its Feb. 18 game at Cincinnati at BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. The 10,000-seat arena will serve as Cincinnati’s home court while it renovates its on-campus arena.
As for tickets?
There are a few season tickets left, but they are all single seats, according to WSU.
For those interested in seeing the Shockers at Charles Koch Arena, your best bet is likely a ticket package for six non-conference games and its exhibition game, which the university “has a limited number left.” The cost is $275.
For ticket information, call the Koch Arena ticket office at 316-978-3267 or visit www.goshockers.com.
Here’s the full schedule:
Non-conference
▪ Nov. 4 – Henderson State (exhibition), 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
▪ Nov. 10 – UMKC, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
▪ Nov. 13 – College of Charleston, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
▪ Nov. 20 – California at Maui Invitational, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
▪ Nov. 21 – VCU/Marquette at Maui Invitational, 12:30 or 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
▪ Nov. 22 – at Maui Invitational
▪ Nov. 28 – Savannah State, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
▪ Dec. 2 – at Baylor, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
▪ Dec. 5 – South Dakota State, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
▪ Dec. 9 – at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
▪ Dec. 16 – Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
▪ Dec. 19 – Arkansas State, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
▪ Dec. 22 – Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
American conference games
▪ Dec. 30 – at Connecticut, 11 a.m. (CBS)
▪ Jan. 4 – Houston, 6/8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
▪ Jan. 7 – South Florida, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
▪ Jan. 11 – at East Carolina, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
▪ Jan. 13 – at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
▪ Jan. 17 – SMU, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
▪ Jan. 20 – at Houston, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
▪ Jan. 25 – Central Florida, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
▪ Jan. 28 – Tulsa, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
▪ Feb. 1 – at Temple, 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
▪ Feb. 6 – at Memphis, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
▪ Feb. 10 – Connecticut, TBA (ESPN/ESPN2)
▪ Feb. 15 – Temple, 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
▪ Feb. 18 – at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
▪ Feb. 21 – Tulane, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
▪ Feb. 24 – at SMU, 1 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
▪ Mar. 1 – at Central Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
▪ Mar. 4 – Cincinnati, 11 a.m. (CBS)
▪ Mar. 8-11 – American Athletic Conference Tournament (Orlando, Fla.), TBA
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
