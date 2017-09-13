WSU women’s basketball begins play in new conference Dec. 30 at home

The Wichita State women’s basketball team will play Tulsa at Koch Arena on Dec. 30 in its first American Athletic Conference game, the school announced Wednesday.
The Shockers announced the complete women’s basketball schedule Wednesday.
WSU will face annual women’s power Connecticut on Feb. 10 in Hartford, Conn. UConn will not play in Wichita this season. The 16-game schedule conference schedule includes home-and-home series with five schools, and either home or away games with six schools. UConn, Central Florida and East Carolina are three opponents WSU will only face on the road.
WSU’s regular season begins with road games Nov. 10 at Creighton and Nov. 14 at Oklahoma State. The home-opener will be 2 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. South Dakota.
The Wichita State men’s schedule is expected to be released on Friday.
Nov. 1: Oklahoma Baptist, 7 p.m. (exh.). Nov. 5: Southwest Baptist, 2 p.m. (exh.).
Nov. 10: at Creighton, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14: at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.. Nov. 18: South Dakota, 2 p.m. Nov. 20: at Tennessee, TBA. Nov. 24: vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m.* Nov. 25: vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.* Nov. 26: UC-Irvine, 1 p.m.* Nov. 29: Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Dec. 1: Western Illinois, noon. Dec. 7: at Missouri St., 7 p.m. Dec. 9: UMKC, 2 p.m.. Dec. 15: Chicago St., 7 p.m.^ Dec. 16: Alcorn St., 2 p.m.^ Dec. 20: at South Dakota St., 7 p.m. Dec. 30: Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Jan. 2: at Houston, 7 p.m. Jan. 6: at Central Florida, TBA. Jan. 10: Memphis, 7 p.m. Jan. 13: at Tulane, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16: SMU, 7 p.m. Jan. 21: South Florida, 3 p.m. Jan. 27: at Memphis, 1 p.m. Jan. 30: at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Feb. 3: Houston, 2 p.m. Feb. 7: Cincinnati, 7 p.m. Feb. 10: at Connecticut, noon. Feb. 14: Temple, 7 p.m. Feb. 17: at SMU, 2 p.m. Feb. 24: Tulane, 2 p.m. Feb. 26: at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
March 3-6: AAC tournament, Uncasville, Conn.
*UNM Thanksgiving Classic, Albuquerque. ^Shocker Winter Classic.
Comments