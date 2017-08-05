Jean Prioleau coached at Wichita State from 2001-05 with former head coach Mark Turgeon.
San Jose State hires former Wichita State assistant Jean Prioleau

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

August 05, 2017 8:42 AM

San Jose State hired former Wichita State assistant basketball coach Jean Prioleau as head coach on Friday, the school announced.

Prioleau spent the past seven seasons as assistant coach at Colorado under Tad Boyle, also a former Shocker assistant. Prioleau coached at WSU from 2001-05 with former head coach Mark Turgeon.

“I’m looking forward to building a program the university and community will be proud of and to ensuring that we prepare our young men to succeed in the classroom and on the court,” Prioleau said in a news release.

Prioleau will be introduced at a news conference on Monday.

He replaces Dave Wojcik, who resigned in July after four seasons with SJSU, going 32-90 overall. The Spartans went 14-16 last season.

He left Wichita State for Marquette in 2005 and also coached at Iowa State and TCU before joining Boyle at Colorado in 2010.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

