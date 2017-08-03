San Antonio trio sticks together for Wichita State baseball

Josh Killeen’s bed is made, his clothes put away and his room in order.
Best friend Seth Morrow?
“I’m really messy and Josh is really organized,” Morrow said. “That will be interesting at Wichita State if we’re going to room together.”
Killeen knows what he is getting into — he played baseball with Morrow since the sixth grade and they live a mile apart in San Antonio.
“I want to keep things clean and tidy,” Killeen said. “I'm going to have to put up with his messiness.”
Wichita State baseball’s 2018 class of non-binding commitments grew by three this week, all high school teammates. San Antonio Reagan, last season’s Class 6A runner-up, is sending Morrow, an outfielder, Killeen, a catcher, and left-handed pitcher Cal Carver to Wichita State.
“Once Josh and Cal told me they heard from Wichita State, too, it was kind of a no-brainer,” Morrow said. “Not too many people get a chance to play with their best friends.”
Those three commitments bring Wichita State’s list to 10 from the class of 2018, six from Texas. Athletes can sign with the school in November.
The recruiting class will help replace projected losses next spring from a starting lineup filled with seniors such as shortstop Trey Vickers and future pros such as junior third baseman Alec Bohm and junior outfielder Greyson Jenista.
Morrow and Killeen, who play with the South Texas Sliders summer team, long planned to attend the same college. When Wichita State offered a scholarship to Carver recently, he joined in. Carver and Morrow committed Monday and Killeen on Tuesday, all of of them without visiting campus. All three plan to make their official visit in mid-August.
“I loved the way (WSU coaches) liked how I played and how fired up they were,” Killeen said. “I’ve looked at the tradition of the school. The school looks great.”
Morrow (6-feet, 165 pounds) is a left-handed hitting right fielder.
“He’s been starting since his freshman year,” Reagan coach Chans Chapman said. “He’s got a lot of tools. He can play any outfield position.”
Killeen (5-10, 175) played second base for Reagan last spring. He will catch as a senior and in college.
“He’s so athletic and he blocks everything,” Carver said. “He’s got a monster of an arm.”
Carver (6-2, 175), who plays for PrimeTime in the summer, throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, curve and a slider. His fastball usually sits 85-87 mph, he said.
“He’s been our ace for two years,” Morrow said.
All three plan to sign with Wichita State in November. Next spring, they want to win the state title that eluded the Reagan Rattlers in 2017 and 2014. A year from now, they are plan to check into Shocker Hall and meet their new teammates at Eck Stadium. They will see more familiar faces than most freshmen.
“I think it’s going to be really cool,” Carver said.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Wichita State’s 2018 recruits
Known non-binding commitments from the class of 2018 for Wichita State baseball. Athletes are allowed to sign a letter of intent beginning Nov. 8.
RHP — Miller Pleimann, Fayetteville (Ark.) East
RHP — Calvin Marley, Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge
OF — David Van Vooren, Bedford (Texas) Trinity
RHP — Cameron Hill, The Colony (Texas)
OF — Adam Stephenson, Southlake (Texas) Carroll
IF — Jacob Plastiak, Tinley Park (Ill.) Andrew
RHP — Matthew McWilliams, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Summit Christian
LHP — Cal Carver, San Antonio Reagan
OF — Seth Morrow, San Antonio Reagan
C — Josh Killeen, San Antonio Reagan
