Surgery on Landry Shamet’s right foot complete on Monday

Wichita State sophomore guard Landry Shamet underwent surgery to fix a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on Monday in Wichita.
Update on @Shamet_Landry11— Melanie Shamet (@melshamet) July 31, 2017
Surgery went well as expected, now on to the road to recovery! Thank you all for your love and support!
On Saturday, Shamet said he expects to return to basketball around early November.
Wichita State’s first regular-season game is Nov. 10 against UMKC, followed three days later by College of Charleston. The Shockers open play in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 20 against Cal.
“I’ll miss very little of the season, if any,” he said.
In 2015, Shamet sat out most of his freshman season at WSU after a similar injury in his left foot. He redshirted after playing three games. He had surgery in late November 2015.
Last season, Shamet averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He earned All-Missouri Valley Conference and Freshman of the Year honors.
