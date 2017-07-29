Wichita State’s Landry Shamet scheduled for foot surgery on Monday

Landry Shamet has been through this before, so he projects confidence that Monday’s foot surgery is not a major obstacle in his basketball career.
Shamet, a sophomore guard at Wichita State, will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in Wichita. In 2015, he sat out his freshman season at WSU after a similar injury in his left foot.
Recovery time, he said, is 12-16 weeks, which could put him back in uniform in early November.
“I’ll miss very little of the season, if any,” he said. “I feel a lot better about this situation than I did (in 2015). I will be back and be able to play this season.”
Shamet said the MRI and X-ray indicate doctors caught the injury earlier than the previous one and limited the damage to the area.
He said he rolled the ankle earlier this month in an exposure camp in Philadelphia and he remembers someone landing on inside of the foot.
“I feel like that’s what maybe aggravated it, set it off a little more,” he said. “Me knowing the symptoms that come with it, I felt it was right to get it checked out.”
Wichita State’s first regular-season game is Nov. 10 against UMKC, followed three days later by College of Charleston. The Shockers open play in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 20 against Cal.
“The 14-week mark would be the first week of November, so I’d be back and fully cleared and would already be in shape,” he said. “I’m going to be smart with it.”
Shamet said orthotics help correct how his body distributes the weight on his feet.
“I don’t think people should question my health or my durability,” he said. “These are the only two issues I’ve had, knock on wood. I feel good about it and I don’t necessarily look at it as super-negative.”
Shamet, from Kansas City, redshirted in 2015-16 after playing three games. He had surgery in late November 2015.
Last season, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He earned All-Missouri Valley Conference and Freshman of the Year honors.
