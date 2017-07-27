Rays trade former Shocker Casey Gillaspie for bullpen help

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired help for an inconsistent bullpen, obtaining left-handed reliever Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox for minor league first baseman Casey Gillaspie, a former Wichita State standout.
Gillaspie was the Rays' No. 10 prospect. The 24-year-old switch-hitter was batting .227/.296/.357 with nine homers, two triples and 15 doubles in 95 games at Triple-A Durham. He was put on the disabled list after fracturing his big toe on a foul ball Tuesday but is expected to be back in a week or two.
The brother of Giants infielder Conor Gillaspie, also a former Shocker, he was taken with the 20th overall in 2014 out of Wichita State. He's shown some pop during his pro career, hitting 17 homers in 79 games in his first full season and 18 over 132 contests between Double-A and Triple-A last year.
Gillaspie has only played first base during his career – a position held down White Sox All-Star Jose Abreu, who won't become a free agent until after the 2019 season. Should Gillaspie turn the power back on, it's possible one of the two could take over full-time designated hitter duties to get both of their bats in the Major League lineup.
Jennings was 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 48 appearances for the White Sox this season. He is expected to join the Rays in New York for the start of a four-game series Thursday night.
