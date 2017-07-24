Tennessee’s Rodgerick Brown on track to join Wichita State in August

Rodgerick Brown’s busy summer of classes and basketball is in its final weeks. His goal is to enroll at Wichita State and play this season.
“Everything is looking good right now,” he said. “I’m almost finished with my work.”
Brown, a 6-foot-7 forward from Cordova (Tenn.) High, gave Wichita State a non-binding commitment in June. He plans to graduate this summer, a year ahead of his 2018 classmates. He said he is almost done with a pre-calculus class that will complete his transcript in time to enroll in August.
He said he plans to move into Shocker Hall on Aug. 16.
“He’s a hard-working student,” Cordova coach Terrance Scales said. “Everything is on track.”
Brown will turn 19 before the season and is not eligible to play high school basketball in Tennessee in 2017-18. He took three classes this summer — English, economics and government — in addition to pre-calculus to finish his high school requirements.
“I’ve been putting in the work,” he said. “It’s actually pretty tough to do four classes over the summer in a small period of time.”
Brown’s summer is also busy on the court.
Earlier this spring, he played in Brooklyn and Indianapolis with Memphis’ Team Thad. He played in the Bluff City Live tournament last weekend in Memphis. He leaves Wednesday for Las Vegas.
Tyler Harris, a 5-10 senior point guard, plays with Brown on Team Thad and played with him at Cordova. Wichita State is recruiting Harris and Brown is willing to help.
He pitched Harris on WSU’s campus, its coaching staff and the availability of playing time.
“I told him a lot about it,” Brown said. “I know I like winning and he likes winning.”
Harris told Andrew Slater of 247Sports.com that Iowa State, SMU, Memphis, Cincinnati, Colorado and Mississippi are among the schools recruiting him. WSU, he told 247sports.com, wants him to schedule a visit.
“Tyler has an excellent I.Q. for the game,” Brown said. “ He's very tough for his size. He can handle the ball very well. He can shoot from anywhere on the court.”
Murry signs with German team — Former Wichita State guard Toure Murry signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, a club in Ulm, Germany.
According to a news release, Murry’s contract is for one year with an option for a second. He played six games for Yesilgiresun Belediye in Turkey last season and averaged 6.8 points.
Murry, a 6-foot-5 guard, played at WSU from 2008-12.
Murry ranks No. 12 on WSU’s career scoring list with 1,539 points, second with 430 assists and third with 180 steals.
