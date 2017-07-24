Wichita State’s women’s schedule includes Tennessee, old MVC rivals

Wichita State will not ease into the first season of women’s basketball under coach Keitha Adams.
The Shockers open with defending Big East co-champion Creighton and play six of their first seven games away from Koch Arena. That November stretch includes trips to Oklahoma State, where Adams faces good friend and mentor Jim Littell, and Tennessee.
With eight seniors on the roster, Adams said she is comfortable with the challenges in November and December. The non-conference scheduled announced Monday also includes Illinois, New Mexico, two games against Missouri State and games against Summit League champion Western Illinois and WNIT participants South Dakota and South Dakota State.
“The non-conference schedule, definitely, is a schedule that’s going to prepare you for conference play,” she said. “We’ve got a senior team. If we had a whole team of freshmen, I’d be going ‘Ok.’”
Adams, hired at WSU after 16 seasons at UTEP, inherited most of the schedule. She scheduled four of the games, one spot opening when a game against Tulsa became part of the American Athletic Conference schedule.
Wichita State, 15-16 last season, opens on Nov. 11 at Creighton, which defeated Toledo and lost to Oregon State in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. WSU’s first home game is Nov. 18 vs. South Dakota. The Shockers play exhibition games against Oklahoma Baptist (Nov. 1) and Southwest Baptist (Nov. 4).
The Shockers give fans a Missouri Valley Conference flashback with the home-and-home series against Missouri State. The Bears swept the Shockers in WSU’s final MVC season and lost in the first game of the WNIT. Adams is open to playing former MVC schools and the series with Missouri State tops the list. Both schools needed to fill dates and decided a second meeting made sense.
“That will be great if we can continue to play one another,” she said. “I think the fans will like that.”
The Shockers play at Oklahoma State (Nov. 14), at Tennessee (Nov. 20) and at New Mexico (Nov. 24) in the UNM Thanksgiving Classic.
OSU went 17-15 last season, losing to Abilene Christian in the WNIT.
Adams and Littell met when she played for him seventh grade at Oxford. The relationship endured through Oxford High, junior colleges — Adams at Independence Community College and Littell at Seward County — and as NCAA Division I coaches.
Oklahoma State visits Koch Arena next season.
“I really don’t like playing your friends,” she said. “That ties in personal feelings. But it’s going to be a great opportunity.”
Adams and Littell split two meetings as junior-college opponents.
“Extremely competitive,” she said. “When I was young and I played for him, I was always wired to perform well and do what he asked me to do. People that you respect, you always want to perform well. I’m a reflection of Coach. You always want to represent well.”
WSU plays host to UMKC on Dec. 9. UMKC is coached by former Shocker player and Kansas State assistant coach Jacie Hoyt. Western Illinois, which visits Koch Arena on Dec. 1, went 26-7 and won the Summit League regular-season and tournament titles. It lost to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament.
Last season’s American schedule, with dates and TV listings, was announced on Sept. 9.
The American announced pairings in June for the 16-game schedule. The schedule is designed to help the RPI of upper-level teams and give lower-level teams a chance to win.
WSU will play home-and-away series against Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa. The Shockers will play the American’s three 2017 NCAA teams — Connecticut, Temple, South Florida — once each. All of WSU’s home-and-home opponents finished with losing records in conference play.
The Shockers travel to Central Florida, Connecticut and East Carolina. Cincinnati, South Florida and Temple visit Koch Arena.
Wichita State women’s non-conference schedule
Nov. 1 — Oklahoma Baptist (exhibition), 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 — Southwest Baptist (exhibition), 2 p.m.
Nov. 11 — at Creighton, TBA
Nov. 14 — at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 — South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Nov. 20 — at Tennessee, TBA
UNM Thanksgiving Classic, Albuquerque, N.M.
Nov. 24 — at New Mexico, TBA
Nov. 25 — vs. Illinois, TBA
Nov. 26 — Cal Irvine, TBA
Nov. 29 — Missouri State, TBA
Dec. 1 — Western Illinois, noon
De. 3 — Savannah State, TBA
Dec. 7 — at Missouri State, TBA
Dec. 9 — UMKC, 2 p.m.
Shocker Winter Classic
Dec. 15 — Chicago State, TBA
Dec. 16 — Alcorn State, TBA
Dec. 20 — at South Dakota State, TBA
