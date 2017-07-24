Former Shocker Toure Murry signs with German basketball club

Former Wichita State guard Toure Murry signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, a club in Ulm, Germany.
According to a news release, Murry’s contract is for one year with an option for a second. He played six games for Yesilgiresun Belediye in Turkey last season and averaged 6.8 points.
“Toure was looking for a stable situation”, Ratiopharm Ulm coach Thorsten Leibenath said in a news release. “I am very optimistic that he will feel comfortable in Ulm and will flourish with us. Toure is an incredibly versatile player who will help us on all three positions.”
Murry, a 6-foot-5 guard, played at WSU from 2008-12.
He spent most of his professional career in the NBA and the NBA Development League. He played 56 NBA games over the past two seasons, 51 with the New York Knicks, from 2013-15. He played with five D League teams in his career, most recently with the Texas Legends in 2015-16.
Murry ranks No. 12 on WSU’s career scoring list with 1,539 points, second with 430 assists and third with 180 steals.
