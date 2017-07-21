Wichita State ticket prices rise and fans are still buying

Wichita State basketball fan Dan Manson is thrilled to pay the price of success.
Prices rose for men’s basketball season tickets this spring, a cost willingly absorbed by most fans happy with WSU’s move to the American Athletic Conference.
Opening the wallet for Cincinnati, Connecticut and SMU is much more appetizing than paying up for Drake, Missouri State and Evansville.
“I don’t even remember how much my tickets went up,” Manson said. “It didn’t bother me. Everybody is so happy about the direction and having those types of teams come in for conference games, compared to what we’ve had, is certainly worth the extra money.”
Season-ticket renewals went out after the American invited the Shockers to become the conference’s 12th basketball-playing member in early April. An increase in ticket prices, athletic director Darron Boatright warned immediately, was coming to help pay for the transition from the Missouri Valley Conference. The increases ranged from $100 to $120 a ticket. Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization dues increased by approximately three percent.
Associate athletic director Russell Wilkins said 97 percent of account-holders renewed, which is a typical number. His staff is working through roughly 700 requests for a seat upgrade through Aug. 1.
“The biggest question is, ‘When is the schedule going to get released?’ ” Wilkins said.
WSU puts around 8,600 seats on sale for season tickets, holding out around 1,100 for students and 165 seats for conference opponents. Around 190 seats, all in the upper four rows, are expected to be available when the WSU ticket office gets to the waiting list next month.
When those requests are handled, the waiting list of 201 people (as of Thursday) is next. People can join the waiting list at any time and can move up in the priority points order with a donation to the Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization.
“If you donate to SASO, you’ll get your SASO points right away,” Wilkins said. “I re-run points before we go to the waiting list.”
WSU’s non-conference schedules is waiting on one game, likely a home game as part of the Maui Invitational. Dates and TV for the American portion of the schedule was announced in early September last season.
WSU started pushing season tickets for other sports on July 1, the day membership in the American officially started. Wilkins said the ticket office is seeing some response to that social media campaign. WSU sold around 25 new volleyball season tickets and new women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams attracted a few new buyers.
WSU did not raise prices for other sports.
WICHITA STATE SCHEDULE TO DATE
Contracted non-conference games for Wichita State’s 2017-18 men’s basketball
Nov. 10 — UMKC
Nov. 13 — College of Charleston
Nov. 20 — California at Maui Invitational
Nov. 21 — VCU/Marquette at Maui Invitational
Nov. 22 — at Maui Invitational
Nov. 28 — Savannah State
Dec. 2 — at Baylor
Dec. 5 — South Dakota State
Dec. 9 — at Oklahoma State
Dec. 16 — Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena
Dec. 19 — Arkansas State
Dec. 22 — Florida Gulf Coast
