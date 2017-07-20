Tennessee hires former Wichita State assistant basketball coach

Former Wichita State women’s basketball assistant coach Bridgette Gordon is returning to Tennessee, where she will coach in the arena where her jersey number hangs.
Gordon played at Tennessee from 1985-89 and won two NCAA titles. She is a two-time Kodak All-American and her No. 30 is in the rafters at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I had always dreamed of being a Lady Vol,” Gordon said in a news release. “After playing and being part of this rich tradition, I have continued to dream about coming back as a coach and helping Holly continue to add to the Lady Vol legacy.”
Gordon spent seven seasons at Wichita State, working with former Shocker head coach Jody Adams-Birch, also a former Tennessee player.
“Though there was urgency to fill this position, I took my time and turned over every stone to find the best fit for this program,” Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said in a news release. “Bridgette checks all the boxes in terms of who I wanted. She has a great love for Tennessee, coaches with passion, cares about people, embodies loyalty and is invested in the history and future of this program.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments