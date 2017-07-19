Mullen tournaments bring top basketball players to Wichita for showcase

The recruiting showcase that helped Wichita State find Cleanthony Early and Darius Carter moves nine miles from Koch Arena this weekend.
The Mullen’s JC Top 100 Camp begins Saturday at Wichita Hoops in Bel Aire after a long run in St. Louis. Mullen’s High Profile Tournament for high school athletes begins Friday at Wichita Hoops.
For basketball fans who want to get a glimpse of the future or play amateur scout, the 12 courts will offer chances to evaluate talent and shadow college coaches. Jerry Mullen, the owner of Mullen Sports scouting service, expects around 300 coaches from all levels to attend. He has 100 of the nation’s top junior college sophomores invited and 108 teams in the 15-under, 16-under and 17-under age groups.
Admission is $10 for a day pass or $25 for all three days.
Wichita State coaches are regulars at Mullen’s JC showcase, attended in past years by Early, Carter and other future Shockers.
“It’s a very, very elite group of JC players,” Mullen said. “We’ve got them all the way from California to Florida.”
JC Top 100 games begin at 10:15 a.m. Each athlete will play twice Saturday and once Sunday.
Shocker fans should take a look at Eastern Florida State College forward Shaq Carter. Wichita State, according to several recruiting sources, offered Carter a scholarship and joined a list that includes schools such as Memphis, Iowa State, LSU, Purdue and Xavier. Carter (6-foot-9) averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds as a freshman.
“He might be the most dominant (returning) big man in the country,” Mullen said.
Some other junior college players to watch:
▪ Eastern Florida point guard Ahmed Ali averaged 15.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Titans, who finished second in the NJCAA Tournament behind Hutchinson Community College.
▪ Hutchinson guard J.J. Rhymes earned All-Jayhawk Conference honors, one of two freshmen on the 10-man team.
▪ Hutchinson guard Devonte Bandoo averaged 13.1 points a game.
▪ Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College forward Ivan Aurrecoechea earned all-conference honors after averaging 9.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. Teammate Richardson Maitre averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 assists.
▪ Weatherford (Texas) College forward Zach Naylor averaged 19.1 points and 9.1 rebounds to earn conference Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors.
“I think he’s drawn the attention of everybody,” Mullen said.
The High Profile Tournament for high school athletes begins at noon Friday and conclude with championship games on Sunday.
Bishop Miege junior Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who plays for 16-under KC Run GMC, is one of the top attractions. He is being recruited by many national powers, including Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma. Scout.com ranks him a five-star prospect in the class of 2019. Run GMC teammate Zach Harvey, from Topeka Hayden, has offers from schools such as UCLA, Kansas and Kansas State.
KC Run GMC opens play at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Mullen moved his events to Wichita because of the facility, which keeps all the games under one roof.
“In the past, we've had to use outlying gyms,” he said. “It will be tremendous for coaches because they’ll be able to stay right there in one venue and see high school and junior college. It will be great for the kids, because they won’t get stuck out in some remote court.”
