1965 Shocker team starts fundraising for Stallworth statue at Koch Arena

Two Wichita State fans came with checks and coach Gregg Marshall came with his most enthusiastic endorsement.
Fundraising for a statue of Dave Stallworth officially began on Tuesday at Koch Arena with a hour-long tribute to the Shocker basketball All-American who died at 75 in March.
“Dave ‘The Rave’ Stallworth made all this possible,” Marshall said.
The biggest question regarding the statue — its location — was answered early in the news conference when Bob Powers, one of the organizing members from the 1965 Final Four team, said, “It will be placed where it belongs — Koch Arena.”
Initially, Intrust Bank Arena was mentioned as the site when WSU hesitated to get involved.
That hesitation quickly disappeared and the arena’s atrium will house the life-size statue of the 6-foot-7 forward from Texas. Powers insisted on leaving the official announcement of the details to university president John Bardo in September. The photo of Stallworth smiling and shooting a jump shot that sculptor Ann LaRose will work from remained under a black cloth because Powers wanted Bardo to handle the unveiling in the fall.
Stallworth’s accomplishments and the start of the $250,000 campaign grabbed most of the attention on Tuesday in the Koch Arena Champions Club. The plan calls for 200 people or organizations to donate $1,000 and 10 more to donate $5,000, although no donation will be turned away.
“We’re starting from scratch,” Powers said. “We’ll take a check for any amount.”
The WSU Foundation will handle the money. Checks should be made out to the WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, 67260.
The project sprang from a conversation among members of the 1964-65 team following Stallworth’s death. Teammates Melvin Reed and Mohammed Sharif talked to Powers after the memorial service at Koch Arena to discuss ways to honor Stallworth.
Stallworth ranks third on Wichita State’s career scoring list. He totaled 1,936 points, averaging 24.2 a season. He also averaged 10.5 rebounds and made 53 percent of his shots.
His No. 42 jersey is one of five retired at WSU, and he was in the Missouri Valley’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1997 — alongside Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Wes Unseld, Ed Macauley, Hersey Hawkins and coach Henry Iba.
Stallworth lifted the program into national prominence and created much of the fervor that surrounds the team to this day. Cleo Littleton, who attended the news conference, gave the program a big push during his playing career in the 1950s. Stallworth’s era made Wichita a college basketball town.
“Every legacy needs a face … and that face will be on that statue, which this group and everybody in Wichita is going to help support and place here at the arena,” said Gary Austerman, a Wichita attorney who is working with the fundraising campaign. “I can’t think of a better cause. This will live on long after we’re not here.”
Several of the speakers and people in the audience recounted their memories of watching Stallworth score 46 points against No. 1 Cincinnati in a 1963 game at the Roundhouse. Austerman watched from the upper seats. Bob Litan said he scored floor seats for the one Shocker game he attended as a youngster. Powers watched from the bench.
“That made me a Shocker fan for life,” Litan said.
Marshall drew a line from the success of the Stallworth era to his arrival and tenure at WSU. He saw the Shockers up close in the 2006 NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. and the fan support impressed him. Former athletic director Jim Schaus recruited him a year later by selling Wichita State’s tradition, passion and renovated Koch Arena.
“What I loved was the sea of yellow and black behind the team (in 2006),” he said. “I said ‘This group travels, really, really well.’ Little did I know, in a little over a year, that group had become my fans.”
During the 2011 NIT, he saw a picture in Madison Square Garden of the 1970 NBA champion New York Knicks. Stallworth and former Shocker Nate Bowman both played for the Knicks.
“Stallworth and Mr. Littleton … what all the great players established back in the day, is really the reason we’re here, the reason I’m here, specifically, and the reason I came here to begin with,” Marshall said.
Gloria Stallworth, Stallworth’s widow, said that her husband returned to Wichita after his playing days because no other place felt like home. She looks forward to seeing his statue remind people of his place in Shocker history.
“Don’t be surprised if the statue’s out there and I’m out there talking to him,” she said. “Don’t call 911. I might drive by and talk to him every now and then.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
