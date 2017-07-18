Zach Bush played five seasons as a walk-on at Wichita State.
Wichita State Shockers

July 18, 2017

Former Wichita State basketball player Zach Bush honored by NABC

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Former Wichita State basketball player Zach Bush was named to the 2016-17 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court on Tuesday.

Bush, who spent five seasons at WSU as a walk-on, is one of 12 athletes from the Missouri Valley Conference on the list, which recognizes academic achievement. NCAA and NAIA schools are included.

Bush, from Goddard Eisenhower High, majored in sport management and earned the MVC Elite 18 Award for academics in 2017. He was a six-time member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll at WSU.

Athletes must carry at least a 3.2 grade-point average and be a junior or senior.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

  Comments  

