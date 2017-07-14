Ron Baker works up a sweat in Wichita

It’s not every day a NBA player works out at a local gym in Wichita.

NBA player and former Shocker Ron Baker spent Wednesday working with local sports performance trainer Bret Michael at USA Martial Arts & Fitness at 3919 N. Hillcrest. The two work together when Baker is in town.

Michael said they worked on Baker’s core, balance, mobility, stability and a lot of single leg exercises. He said that most of basketball happens on one leg and if “you’re standing around on two feet you won’t be in the game long.”

Michael was a walk-on player for Wichita State’s basketball team from 2007 to 2009 and is currently the strength and conditioning coach at Sunrise Christian Academy and a sports performance trainer at USA Martial Arts & Fitness. Ron Baker recently signed an $8.9 million two-year deal with the New York Knicks.