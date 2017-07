Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about WSU's possible move to the AAC. Wichita State’s potential move to the American Athletic Conference could happen for the 2017-18 season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel. Thamel’s sources contradict a story by ESPN earlier this month that reported the move would happen in 2018-19. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / March 31, 2017)