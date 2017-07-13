Wichita State walk-ons know role calls for hard work, little recognition

Jacob Herrs enjoyed and endured his welcome to NCAA Division I basketball in the same moment.
He came to Koch Arena in late June to earn the approval of Wichita State’s players. Coaches can’t watch pickup games and Gregg Marshall told him he trusted the assessment of his athletes on Herrs’ ability to help the team as a walk-on.
He guarded senior Conner Frankamp (after switching from another opponent) and felt he offered resistance for most of a possession.
“I was like ‘All right, this is it, I’ve got to stand my ground,’ ” he said. “I get up in his face, I’m playing the best defense I could — and he still drained it in my face. I got a lot of confidence doing that. At the same time, I knew I had a long way to go.”
Herrs is prepared for many of those moments, as is Brycen Bush. Both decided this summer to walk on at Wichita State, lured by family ties and Shocker success to a life where a player chooses all of the work for almost none of the playing time or scholarship money. Both play guard, a position where the Shockers need practice depth.
“It’s not easy,” Bush said. “You have to do stuff you’re not comfortable with. You have to come every day ready to practice.”
Herrs, who played at Andover, is the son of Ryan Herrs, a scholarship player for the Shockers from 1992-96.
“Every dad has every dream possible,” Ryan Herrs said. “What you want is your child to be happy, to be challenged. This is probably the best opportunity he has for that.”
Bush, who played at Eisenhower, is the younger brother of Zach Bush, a walk-on the past five seasons.
Nobody sugar-coated the demands, most of all Marshall. Some programs demand less from walk-ons, who aren’t required to attend every practice or stand and watch when they do. That is not the way the Shockers work.
“He explained how it wasn’t going to be easy, how it was going to be hard on my body, hard on my mind,” Herrs said. “He told me everything about being a walk-on. I was all about it. That’s just what I want.”
Zach Bush thrived in the walk-on role and became a fan favorite because of his celebrations on the bench. He didn’t want his younger brother to think the life is all chest bumps and stir-it-up hand gestures.
“It can be easy to do that; that’s all he sees,” Zach Bush said. “They don’t see every day in practice and all the workouts.”
When Zach Bush practices with his younger brother this summer, he reminds him of Marshall’s pet peeves to try to smooth a few of the inevitable rough spots. Failing to box out on rebounds means sprints after practice. So do turnovers. When he watches Brycen (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) guard a pick and roll, he reminds him how the Shockers typically react to that play.
“There's just such a change in the intensity level from high school to college,” Zach Bush said. “You think you're playing hard in high school and then you come to practice and you find out what actually playing hard is.”
Jacob Herrs (6-3, 170), who earned honorable mention all-league honors at Andover, considered playing at KCAC schools or junior colleges. He talked with WSU track and field coach Steve Rainbolt after he took second in the Class 5A high jump with a school-record leap of 6-6.
He wanted to play basketball and stay close to home. A call to Marshall started him on that path. Now he’s on the team with the players he grew up watching on ESPN.
“I just can’t wait to be a part of it all,” he said. “I got on the court with those dudes and they’re a lot bigger than you think. It’s unreal, guarding those dudes and they don’t know who you are, but you know who they are.”
Brycen Bush considers himself a defensive player who can use that desire to help the Shockers. A hip injury sidelined him as a sophomore and slowed his development as a junior. As a senior, he also earned honorable mention all-league honors to help Eisenhower finish third in Class 5A.
”I like pressuring people,” he said. “I like getting up in people.”
He also recognizes his role as energy guy during games to follow in the tradition of other walk-ons and his prominent big brother.
“I’m sure that will happen at some point,” Brycen Bush said. “We’ve got to keep it rolling with the walk-on squad.”
