May 11, 2017

Wichita State’s Madison Perrigan finds her love at catcher

By Paul Suellentrop

Madison Perrigan picked daisies and chased butterflies in the outfield, so at 6 she knew she needed to switch positions.

“I was a little distracted,” she said. “I told my dad I didn’t want to play softball if I wasn’t involved in every play.”

Perrigan chose catcher and she played the position like a lifer as a freshman at Wichita State. She earned the trust of veteran pitchers with her defensive skills and started 49 games on her way to second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors.

“She knew she wanted to come in and help lead our team,” senior pitcher Katie Malone said. “She knew exactly what she needed to do.”

Fourth-seeded WSU (31-19) plays eighth-seeded Loyola (27-25) at 11 a.m. Friday in the MVC Tournament in Normal, Ill. The winner plays top-seeded Northern Iowa (32-18) at 4 p.m. The Shockers, to return to the NCAA regionals for a second straight year, must win three games in two days.

WSU coach Kristi Bredbenner watched Perrigan, from Mustang, Okla., come up through summer softball and expected her to fit in quickly defensively. She is agile behind the plate, smoothly frames pitches and threw out 11 of the 33 runners attempting to steal.

She is hitting .301 with eight home runs and 11 doubles and a slugging percentage of .529, a performance Bredbenner considers a bonus. Improving her base-running skills — catchers are usually subbed out for a courtesy runner in summer games — is tops on the list for off-season improvement.

“She does a great job behind the plate, managing the pitchers and making their balls look better,” Bredbenner said. “She hit a lot better than we anticipated her hitting. She was a person, who I felt like, had quality at-bats. She looked like she was 100-percent prepared to play at this level.”

The offensive production also surprised Perrigan. Not Malone, who saw the danger after a few at-bats in the fall.

“I had to be careful with her,” she said.

It did take Perrigan time to grow comfortable directing defenders. Early in the season, Bredbenner had to tell her to go the circle to talk to pitchers.

“I yelled at her quite a bit the first couple weeks of practice because she would get caught watching the game,” Bredbenner said. “Catchers, you control the field. You’ve got to be watching and anticipating. You’ve got a clear view on how everything unfolds.”

Perrigan learned how to position infielders for cutoff throws. She learned how to target the lead runner with runners at first and third. On Wednesday, she was one of four catchers named to the MVC’s All-Defensive team.

“With travel ball, we did that stuff, but not every day,” she said. “It’s hard to tell a whole infield, basically full of upperclassmen, what to do. Catchers are supposed to tell people what to do.”

That challenge is what Perrigan loves about the position.

“I like to think of it as an art with framing, blocking, throwing people out,” she said. “It’s my life.”

MVC Tournament

At Normal, Ill.

Single elimination

Thursday

No. 8 Loyola 6, No. 5 Evansville 1

No. 7 Missouri State 2, No. 6 Drake 1

Friday

Loyola vs. No. 4 Wichita State, 11 a.m.

Missouri State vs. No. 3 Southern Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Loyola-:WSU winner vs. No. 1 Northern Iowa, 4

SIU-MSU winner vs. No. 2 Illinois State, 6:30

Saturday

Championship, 1 p.m.

All games on ESPN3.com

All-MVC

First team

C — Jordan de los Reyes, Illinois State

1B — Allison Spence, Illinois State

2B — Kelli Spring, Wichita State

3B — Mackenzie Wright, Wichita State

SS — Sammey Bunch, Northern Iowa

OF — Kelly Kapp, Bradley

OF — Merri Anne Patterson, Southern Illinois

OF — Caitlyn McCarron, Bradley

P — Brianna Jones, Southern Illinois

P — Katie Malone, Wichita State

P — Sarah Finck, Illinois State

DP-UT — Shannon Felde, Illinois State

UT-P — Alyssa Buchanan, Northern Iowa

1B — Shaye Harre, Southern Illinois

3B — Bethany Sullinger, Missouri State

OF — Riley Hale, Illinois State

OF — McKenzie Adams, Wichita State

Second team

C — Anna Varriano, Northern Iowa

1B — Morgan Lambert, Evansville

2B — Maddy Vermejan, Southern Illinois

3B — Sydney Jones, Southern Illinois

SS — Mandi Roemmich, Drake

OF — Brittney Roby, Northern Iowa

OF — Erika Velasquez Zimmer, Missouri State

OF — Annie Heineman, Illinois State

P — Jaclyn Spencer, Northern Iowa

P — Kenzie Ihle, Indiana State

DP-UT — Katelyn Massa, Southern Illinois

C — Madison Perrigan, Wichita State

2B — Leslie Sims, Indiana State

SS — Laurie Derrico, Wichita State

DP-UT — Ashley Chesser, Northern Iowa

DP-UT — Kealia Wysocki, Bradley

All-Defensive

C — Anna Varriano, Northern Iowa

C — Jordan de los Reyes, Illinois State

C — Katie Kasubke, Loyola

2B — Maddy Vermejan, Southern Illinois

OF — Megan Sowa, Drake

C — Madison Perrigan, Wichita State

1B — Morgan Lambert, Evansville

SS — Kassie Brown, Indiana State

OF — Caitlyn McCarron, Bradley

Player of the Year — de los Reyes

Pitcher of the Year — Buchanan

Defensive Player of the Year — Varriano

Freshman of the Year — Bunch

Newcomer of the Year — Hay

Coaching staff of the Year — Northern Iowa

