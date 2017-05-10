Four Shockers earn first-team All-MVC softball honors

Four Wichita State softball players earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors on Tuesday.
Senior pitcher Katie Malone, senior second baseman Kelli Spring, junior third baseman Mackenzie Wright and junior outfielder McKenzie Adams are on the first team.
Wright was the second-team All-MVC catcher last season. She earned first-team honors at third in 2015 as a freshman. Malone was a second-team pick in 2015, as was Spring at shortstop.
Malone is second in the MVC with 158 strikeouts. She is 25-10 with a 2.17 ERA and set the WSU record for wins in a season, surpassing Patty Bautista’s 24 in 1989.
Spring is hitting a team-leading .379 with 15 steals. She hit .400 in conference games
Wright is hitting .370 with 12 doubles and five home runs, four of them in MVC games. Adams is hitting .351 with 10 doubles, eight of them in MVC play.
Freshman catcher Madison Perrigan and sophomore shortstop Laurie Derrico were second-team selections. Perrigan also was named to the All-Defensive team.
The Shockers (31-19) play either Evansville or Loyola at 11 a.m. Friday in the MVC Tournament in Normal, Ill.
