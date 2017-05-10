Wichita State Shockers

May 10, 2017 5:01 PM

Wichita State strength coach Kerry Rosenboom honored by coaches association

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State’s Kerry Rosenboom will be named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

He is one of 18 coaches honored this year, bringing the association’s total to 186.

Rosenboom, who started at WSU in 1987, also holds the title of Strength and Conditioning Coach with Emeritus distinction as awarded by the National Strength & Conditioning Association. That honor is reserved for coaches with 20 or more years of experience and there are around 90 with that distinction.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

