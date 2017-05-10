Elbow injury ends season for Wichita State pitcher Cody Tyler

A sprained ligament in his left elbow will sideline Wichita State pitcher Cody Tyler for the rest of the season.
Tyler, a junior from Terrell, Texas, is 4-5 with a 6.24 ERA in 11 starts. He has 39 strikeouts and 17 walks in 49 innings.
“This will be a tough loss for our team, but someone will have to step up to fill his weekend starting role,” coach Todd Butler said in a news release. “Cody Tyler has been a great competitor on the mound for the Shockers and we look forward to his rehab and returning for the 2018 season.”
The Shockers (23-25) play Evansville on Friday at Eck Stadium to start a three-game series.
