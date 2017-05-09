MVC adds Valparaiso to replace Wichita State

Valparaiso University will join the Missouri Valley Conference, according to multiple sources, to replace Wichita State in the 10-team conference.
Valparaiso is a private school, enrollment around 4,500, located in Valparaiso, Ind. It is currently a member of the Horizon League, which it joined in 2007. The MVC poached Loyola from the Horizon League in 2013 to replace Creighton.
Wichita State will join the American Athletic Conference on July 1.
According to the MVC, Valparaiso’s membership also begins July 1. In a news release, the MVC declined further comment, “pending negotiation of terms.”
According to several reports, MVC officials also visited Murray State, Nebraska-Omaha and Milwaukee.
Valparaiso brings a solid reputation in men’s basketball to the MVC. It played in the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and 2015. It won 20 or more games in six of the past seven seasons and won or shared the past three Horizon titles.
Under former coach Homer Drew, the Crusaders made the NCAA Tournament seven times between 1996 and 2004.
