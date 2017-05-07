Dallas Baptist holds off Wichita State in series finale

Wichita State lost a one-run game for the fourth straight time, falling 10-9 at Dallas Baptist on Sunday in a Missouri Valley Conference game. Dallas Baptist took 2 of 3 games in the series.
The Shockers jumped to a 7-3 lead after 2 1/2 innings, but Dallas Baptist scored six straight runs for a 9-7 lead through five innings.
WSU (22-25, 7-8 MVC) scored two in the first when Alex Jackson doubled and scored on Greyson Jenista’s infield out. Willie Schwanke singled and scored from first on a single by Noah Croft and an error by Dallas Baptist (30-17, 10-5).
Dayton Dugas’ two-run homer in the second accounted for both runs in the inning. Jordan Boyer’s two-out double with the bases loaded gave WSU three runs in the third. It was Boyer’s 37th RBI.
Jackson reached on the third Dallas Baptist error in the sixth and scored on Jenista’s double.
Alec Bohm, who had struck out three times, hit his eighth homer to lead off the ninth, but the rally ended there.
Wichita State plays host to Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then stays home for a three-game series with Evansville beginning Friday night.
Wichita St.
Dallas Baptist
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jackson cf
5
2
1
0
Hannah cf
5
3
3
0
Jenista 1b
5
0
2
1
Granberg lf
4
1
1
1
Bohm 3b
5
1
1
1
Listi 1b
3
1
2
4
Schwnk dh
5
2
1
1
Duce dh
5
1
1
0
Croft c
4
0
1
0
Dznck ss
4
1
1
2
Vickers ss
5
1
1
0
Wolforth c
4
1
2
0
Ritter lf
3
2
1
0
Sndmn rf
2
1
1
1
Dugas rf
4
1
2
2
Millard 3b
4
1
1
2
Boyer 2b
4
0
1
3
Bandy 2b
4
0
0
0
Totals
40
9
11
8
Totals
35
10
12
10
Wichita St.
223
001
001
—
9 11 1
D. Baptist
305
101
00x
—
10 12 3
E: Jenista (4), Hannah (2), Listi (1), Bandy (1). LOB: WSU 6, DBU 6. 2B: Jackson (6), Boyer (9), Jenista (12), Dugas (6), Duce (15), Hannah (14), Listi (18). 3B: Hannah (2). HR: Dugas (2), Bohm (8), Duzenack (12), Listi (15), Millard (7). SF: Granberg (3), Listi (3). SB: Granberg (3).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Evans
2 2/3
7
6
4
0
1
Lungwitz L,1-1
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Killgore
2
4
2
2
1
0
Heuer
2
0
0
0
1
1
Biechler
1
0
0
0
1
1
Dallas Baptist
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Johnson W,3-2
5 2/3
9
8
3
1
5
Higgins
1 2/3
1
0
0
1
2
Elledge S,9
1 2/3
1
1
1
0
3
WP: Evans (3). Balk: Killgore (1). T: 3:06. A: 653.
