Dallas Baptist run-rules Wichita State

Dallas Baptist’s power surge was too much for Wichita State on Saturday in Dallas. The Patriots hit three homers to defeat the Shockers 13-2 in a Missouri Valley Conference baseball game shortened to seven innings because of the run rule.
Camden Duzenack hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Austin Listi hit a two-run homer in the second and Garrett Wolforth hit a three-run homer to end the game in the seventh.
WSU (7-7, 22-24) scored in the first when Greyson Jenista walked and scored when DBU second baseman Luke Bandy lost Willie Schwanke’s pop fly in the sun. Schwanke got a double.
Alex Jackson scored the other WSU run in the fourth. He reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Dayton Dugas’ pinch-hit single.
Alec Bohm’s 18-game hitting streak came to an end. He struck out, flied to center twice and was hit by a pitch.
Dallas Baptist is 29-17, 9-5 MVC.
Notes: WSU pitchers walked eight and hit four DBU batters. Six of those free passes scored.… Shocker Cody Tyler struggled for the third straight start. During that span, he’s pitched 9 1/3 innings, allowed 11 hits and 14 runs (13 earned).… Schwanke has hit in six straight games, going 10 for 24 (.417). Five of those hits are doubles.
Wichita St.
Dallas Baptist
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Young rf
2
0
0
0
Hannah cf
3
2
1
0
Dugas rf
2
0
1
1
Granberg lf
2
3
1
2
Jenista 1b
3
1
0
0
Listi 1b
3
2
1
2
Bohm 3b
3
0
0
0
Duce dh
2
2
2
2
Schwnk dh
3
0
1
1
Sepanek pr
0
1
0
0
Croft c
3
0
0
0
Millard 3b
4
1
0
0
Trtwne c
0
0
0
0
Duzenack ss
4
1
3
3
Vickers ss
3
0
2
0
Wolforth c
5
1
3
4
Ritter lf
3
0
1
0
Sandmann rf
3
0
0
1
Jackson cf
3
1
1
0
Bandy 2b
4
0
1
0
Boyer 2b
3
0
1
0
Totals
28
2
7
2
Totals
30
13
12
13
Wichita St.
100
100
0
—
2 7 0
Dallas Baptist
430
002
4
—
13 12 0
LOB: WSU 8, DBU 10. 2B: Schwanke (7), Hannah (13), Granberg (8). HR: Duzenack (11), Listi (14), Wolforth (6). SF: Sandmann (3). SB: Hannah (9).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Tyler L,4-5
1 2/3
5
7
7
2
2
Lungwitz
1 1/3
2
0
0
0
2
Snavely
1/3
0
0
0
1
1
Keller
1 1/3
0
0
0
3
3
Sanburn
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Holifield
1
3
2
2
1
0
Barnhouse
2/3
2
4
4
1
0
Dallas Baptist
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Martinson W,6-3
5
7
2
2
2
7
Fritz
4 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
WP: Barnhouse (3). HBP: Granberg 3 (by Tyler, Keller, Barnhouse), Duce (by Holifield), Bohm (by Fritz). PB: Croft (6). T: 3:12. A: 608.
