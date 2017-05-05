Wichita State baseball wins opener at Dallas Baptist

Wichita State nearly squandered a nifty pitching performance by starter Zach Lewis on Friday night in Dallas.
However, after the Shockers wasted a 6-0 lead, they came back to notch an 8-6 victory over Dallas Baptist for a Missouri Valley Conference road victory.
Lewis went seven innings ffor the fifth time this season. He allowed two hits and left with WSU (22-23, 7-6) leading 6-0.
But the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth as DBU (28-17, 8-5) tied it at 6.
Greyson Jenista, who had homered in the first for WSU first run, started the ninth inning with a double, went to third on an infield groundout by Alec Bohm and scored on an infield out by Noah Croft. Trey Vickers drove in pinch-runner Dayton Dugas with a single.
It was WSU’s fourth win in 21 road games.
Bohm stretched his hitting streak to 18 games, going 2 for 4. During this span, he is hitting .447 with five doubles, two triples and four homers.
Notes: Cody Tyler (4-4, 5.13) will pitch for WSU on Saturday against Jordan Martinson (5-3, 4.50). . . . WSU takes an 8-7 lead in the series with DBU and is 3-2 in games in Dallas. . . . Ben Hecht earned his seventh save of the season, striking out two in a 1-2-3 ninth. . . . WSU continued to hit well in MVC play, getting 18 hits. It is now hitting .321 in league play.
Wichita St.
Dallas Baptist
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jackson cf
4
0
0
0
Hannah cf
5
1
1
0
Jenista 1b
5
2
2
1
Granberg lf
4
1
1
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
2
0
Listi 1b
4
1
0
0
Schwnk dh
4
1
2
0
Sandmann rf
5
1
2
0
Dugas pr
0
1
0
0
Duzenack ss
4
0
0
0
Croft c
4
2
1
1
Duce dh
2
1
1
1
Vickers ss
4
0
3
2
Millard 3b
3
1
1
3
Ritter lf
3
0
0
0
Wolforth c
3
0
0
0
DeBckr lf
1
0
0
0
Bandy 2b
4
0
0
0
Young rf
2
2
1
0
Boyer 2b
4
0
2
2
Totals
35
8
13
6
Totals
34
6
6
4
Wichita St
100
220
012
—
8 13 1
Dallas Baptist
000
000
060
—
6 6 0
E: Boyer (10). DP: DBU 3. LOB: WSU 7, DBU 7. 2B: Bohm (10), Schwanke (6), Jenista (11). HR: Jenista (6), Millard (6). S: Vickers (5). SB: Young 2 (6), Sandman (5). CS: Vickers (2).
Wichita St
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis
7
2
0
0
2
4
Heuer
0
2
2
2
0
0
Sanburn
1/3
1
2
2
1
0
Biechler W,1-2
2/3
1
2
2
1
2
Hecht S,7
1
0
0
0
0
2
D. Baptist
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gaither
4 1/3
8
5
5
3
2
Stone
2 2/3
2
0
0
1
1
Kechely
1
1
1
1
1
1
Higgins L,6-1
1
2
2
2
1
0
WP:Gaither 2, Sanburn (5), Biechler 2 (5). HBP: Granberg (by Lewis), Wolford (by Biechler). T: 3:25. A: 601.
Comments