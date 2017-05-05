Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State baseball wins opener at Dallas Baptist

Eagle staff

Wichita State nearly squandered a nifty pitching performance by starter Zach Lewis on Friday night in Dallas.

However, after the Shockers wasted a 6-0 lead, they came back to notch an 8-6 victory over Dallas Baptist for a Missouri Valley Conference road victory.

Lewis went seven innings ffor the fifth time this season. He allowed two hits and left with WSU (22-23, 7-6) leading 6-0.

But the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth as DBU (28-17, 8-5) tied it at 6.

Greyson Jenista, who had homered in the first for WSU first run, started the ninth inning with a double, went to third on an infield groundout by Alec Bohm and scored on an infield out by Noah Croft. Trey Vickers drove in pinch-runner Dayton Dugas with a single.

It was WSU’s fourth win in 21 road games.

Bohm stretched his hitting streak to 18 games, going 2 for 4. During this span, he is hitting .447 with five doubles, two triples and four homers.

Notes: Cody Tyler (4-4, 5.13) will pitch for WSU on Saturday against Jordan Martinson (5-3, 4.50). . . . WSU takes an 8-7 lead in the series with DBU and is 3-2 in games in Dallas. . . . Ben Hecht earned his seventh save of the season, striking out two in a 1-2-3 ninth. . . . WSU continued to hit well in MVC play, getting 18 hits. It is now hitting .321 in league play.

Wichita St.

Dallas Baptist

ab

r

h

bi

ab

r

h

bi

Jackson cf

4

0

0

0

Hannah cf

5

1

1

0

Jenista 1b

5

2

2

1

Granberg lf

4

1

1

0

Bohm 3b

4

0

2

0

Listi 1b

4

1

0

0

Schwnk dh

4

1

2

0

Sandmann rf

5

1

2

0

Dugas pr

0

1

0

0

Duzenack ss

4

0

0

0

Croft c

4

2

1

1

Duce dh

2

1

1

1

Vickers ss

4

0

3

2

Millard 3b

3

1

1

3

Ritter lf

3

0

0

0

Wolforth c

3

0

0

0

DeBckr lf

1

0

0

0

Bandy 2b

4

0

0

0

Young rf

2

2

1

0

Boyer 2b

4

0

2

2

Totals

35

8

13

6

Totals

34

6

6

4

Wichita St

100

220

012

8 13 1

Dallas Baptist

000

000

060

6 6 0

E: Boyer (10). DP: DBU 3. LOB: WSU 7, DBU 7. 2B: Bohm (10), Schwanke (6), Jenista (11). HR: Jenista (6), Millard (6). S: Vickers (5). SB: Young 2 (6), Sandman (5). CS: Vickers (2).

Wichita St

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Lewis

7

2

0

0

2

4

Heuer

0

2

2

2

0

0

Sanburn

 1/3

1

2

2

1

0

Biechler W,1-2

 2/3

1

2

2

1

2

Hecht S,7

1

0

0

0

0

2

D. Baptist

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Gaither

4 1/3

8

5

5

3

2

Stone

2 2/3

2

0

0

1

1

Kechely

1

1

1

1

1

1

Higgins L,6-1

1

2

2

2

1

0

WP:Gaither 2, Sanburn (5), Biechler 2 (5). HBP: Granberg (by Lewis), Wolford (by Biechler). T: 3:25. A: 601.

