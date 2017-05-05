The 2013 recruiting class changed the mood of Wichita State softball

When Wichita State’s softball newcomers arrived in the fall of 2013, they received practice gear, keys to their room in Fairmount Towers and a key fob for Koch Arena.
Their new teammates provided a warning: Prepare for a struggle, because Shocker softball stunk.
“At the beginning of our freshman year, we had a team cookout,” senior pitcher Jenni Brooks said. “They were talking about how, ‘We’re not very good.’ We went back to the dorm and we sat there and talked about how, ‘No, we’re going to change this whole environment. We’re going to have confidence and give this school something to have pride in.’ ”
The incoming class of two transfers and nine freshmen encountered upperclassmen worn down in a program saddled with five straight losing seasons and not yet rejuvenated in coach Kristi Bredbenner’s first two seasons.
“They were very, ‘When you come in, it’s going to be a long four years … I don’t know if you’re going to enjoy it that much,’ ” senior pitcher Katie Malone said. “We were like, ‘No. We’re changing it.’ ”
Four seasons later, Shocker softball is changed.
Wichita State won its first Missouri Valley Conference title in 2014 and another in 2016. It won the program’s first NCAA regional game in 2016. This season marks its fourth straight winning season.
The Shockers (28-19, 13-9 MVC) finish the regular season with a series against Evansville (20-29, 11-12) that starts with a noon doubleheader Saturday at Wilkins Stadium. WSU enters the weekend fourth in the MVC and can finish as high as third.
“When we got here, everything changed,” Brooks said. “We were on a mission.”
Bredbenner, who came to WSU for the 2012 season, knew she needed to upgrade the team’s motivation and chemistry. That group of 11 recruits represented the first class formed by adequate time and preparation in a sport in which athletes often commit well before their high school senior seasons.
“They were the impact that changed the program,” Bredbenner said.
In addition to Malone and Brooks, it featured a two-time MVC Player of the Year, first baseman Cacy Williams, and All-MVC third baseman Liz Broyles. Both transferred in as sophomores and graduated in 2016.
Second-team All-MVC outfielder Paige Luellen sat out the 2015 season with an injury and is a junior. Second baseman Kelli Spring, a second-team All-MVC pick in 2015, and outfielder Ashley Johnson started all four seasons. Outfielder Kennedy Long and All-MVC utility player Macklin Hitz complete the group that remains from the fall of 2013 and will play their final home games this weekend.
“To this day, they laugh a little bit about their freshman year and some of the things the seniors said to them about, ‘Don’t get your hopes up, we’re not very good,’ ” Bredbenner said. “I don’t think I found about it until two or three years ago. I credit the younger girls for not saying anything about that. Instead of voicing frustration about hearing those types of things, they took it as a challenge.”
The attitude on the team changed during the fall. Bredbenner saw returners such as Sloan Anderson, Ali Vandever and Brittany Fortner shake off the past.
“That culture really spread,” Bredbenner said. “Brittany Fortner really had a great sophomore year, because I thought she really turned a corner being around a group of girls who were more like her.”
Bredbenner often scrimmaged the newcomers against the upperclassmen. Brooks and Malone didn’t like it when they were told to pitch for the veterans. The newcomers provided competition for playing time previously missing. They welcomed Bredbenner’s structured practices and demands for weights and conditioning.
“We pushed the upperclassmen,” Spring said. “They weren’t really used to winning, so the practices weren’t as serious. The nine of us scrimmaged the nine returners and we ended up kicking their butt.”
Anderson, a senior pitcher on the 2014 team, said she wasn’t aware of the negativity described by the new players. She did see the change in the program that fall, sparked by the influx of talent and Bredbenner’s influence taking hold.
“For a long time we didn't have a lot of options at different positions,” she said. “That was a really good freshman class. (Bredbenner) taught us to have a winning mentality.”
The season started with four wins and five in the first six games. WSU, picked eighth in the preseason poll, started 7-2 in the MVC on its way to a 21-7 record (34-21 overall) in 2014.
The newcomers and returners, molded by a competitive fall and a strong start to the spring, combined for a landmark season.
“Once we started winning, they were like ‘OK, this is nice,’ ” Malone said.
WSU, the preseason favorite, finished fourth in the MVC in 2015.
Last season, it rebounded to win another title and the postseason tournament. The Shockers opened on ESPN against eventual champion Oklahoma in the Norman NCAA regional and returned to the locker room to find their cell phones loaded with screen shots from friends watching on TV.
The next day, WSU defeated Tulsa 2-1 for the program’s first NCAA win.
“I don’t think anyone ever expected this program to get to that point,” Spring said. “That was cool to take the field and play in front of thousands of people. That was something you dream about.”
The Shockers won’t repeat as MVC champions — 0-2 weekends at Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa sunk those hopes. They will head for the MVC Tournament next week in Normal, Ill., confident they can add another highlight to their careers.
“Obviously, we haven’t been playing our best,” Malone said. “We all know that if we don’t stop that it’s going to come to an end way sooner than we want it to.”
Worth noting — Infielder Ashley Malone, who joined the team this season, completes WSU’s senior class.… Katie Malone is 22-10 and needs and needs three wins to set WSU’s record for a single season. She has 72 career wins, five behind leader Margo Pruis (2004-07). … Bredbenner is 166-157 at WSU, two wins behind Mike Perniciaro (2006-11) for second on WSU’s career list. She needs eight wins to reach 500 for her career.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
