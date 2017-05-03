Wichita State’s Landry Shamet named Shocker basketball MVP

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet earned The Wichita Eagle’s Most Valuable Player honors at Wednesday’s private team dinner.
Shamet is the first freshman to receive the award since Toure Murry in 2009. Shamet, from Kansas City, Mo., earned All-Missouri Valley Conference and MVC Freshman of the Year honors.
Shamet also received the Warren (Armstrong) Jabali Assists Award.
Other awards:
Xavier McDaniel Rebounding: Markis McDuffie
Ralph Miller Captain’s: Shaq Morris
Shafer Dart Most Inspirational: J.R. Simon
Shelley Cox Academic Leadership: Zach Bush
Shocker Radio Outstanding Defensive Player: Zach Brown
Cleo Littleton Most Improved: Rashard Kelly
