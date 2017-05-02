Wichita State prepares for more expensive life traveling American

On April 7, the pep band played, cheerleaders cheered and Wichita State’s big names spoke the school into the American Athletic Conference.
In the back of the room at the Marcus Welcome Center, away from the cameras, senior associate athletic director Rege Klitzke watched. Klitzke preferred it that way, even if it downplayed the role he played.
“I absolutely trust anything that Rege provides and I trust it the first time I see it,” athletic director Darron Boatright said.
What Klitzke provided was the money picture needed to move Wichita State from the Missouri Valley Conference to the American. The move made sense, even with financial stress, and WSU needed to know how much stress to expect with the addition of travel and the subtraction of NCAA Tournament money left with the MVC.
Klitzke, who prepares budgets in his role over business operations, put the numbers into order over recent months so WSU could prepare for the move. The move comes with a price tag, almost $2 million in initial figures.
Boatright’s strategy is to let his fans know. He mentioned the money in the April 7 celebration to prepare people for the coming bills.
Tickets, advertising sponsorships, fund-raising, student fees — it’s all on the table for new sources of revenue for the department.
“I do want to be upfront that this is a tremendous step forward for us in terms of expenditures,” he said. “We have to balance that. We have a new set of peers.”
The move is costly. The upside is viewed as significant, for athletics and the rest of the university, and startup costs are seen as a necessary part of the deal.
The final numbers and the contract that details WSU’s July 1 entrance and fee into the American are still in the hands of lawyers, Boatright said. WSU hasn’t set its season-ticket prices yet and is comparing its rates to other American schools. Boatright expects to adjust budgets after the first year in the new conference to account for staffing, salaries and other changes needed to compete with 11 new schools.
WSU’s rough annual numbers are that the move will cost it a little more than $1 million in money lost from the MVC. That includes everything from the MVC’s $50,000 contribution for ESPN3 expenses to NCAA basketball tournament shares.
Those annual distributions account for the bulk of WSU’s money — in 2015-16 it received $769,402 in gross NCAA Tournament revenue from the MVC to account for its three NCAA games.
The move to the American means WSU will lose its share of NCAA units earned as an MVC member. And it will only share in credits from the American starting with the 2018 tournament.
Each NCAA game represents a unit, worth around $1.6 million paid to the conference. Conferences then divide that money among the schools.
“We’re basically starting at zero,” Klitzke said.
WSU will address the shortfall through the usual means. It expects sponsorship packages for items such as signage and advertising to increase. It plans on some attendance boosts in sports beyond basketball. Private fund-raising will help defray some of initial costs to the move.
Those costs will range from longer charter plane flights to new banners in Koch Arena to replacing uniforms with screen-printed MVC logos.
“We anticipate revenues going up from a marketing perspective,” Boatright said. “Our Shocker Sports Properties people have indicated an increase in activity already.”
TV money is an unknown quantity and far down the road. Since the MVC TV deals were, at best, break-even propositions, WSU is used to operating with little dependence on that kind of revenue.
WSU has one more year on its local contract with Cox Kansas — one that pays around $250,000 annually, Klitzke said. The future of a local deal is uncertain because the number of men’s basketball games available will likely decrease. The American places more games on ESPN networks, leaving fewer for local packages.
Memphis televised three of its least attractive non-conference games on a local network last season. Connecticut televised six of its non-conference games locally. After Dec. 23, a national outlet took all remaining games.
WSU won’t participate in the American’s TV deal (or whatever form of media it takes) until after the current contracts expire in 2020. Even then, WSU will not share equally in money that should largely be generated by football.
Travel is the biggest change and biggest expense for Klitzke to wrestle. His initial estimate is that those expenses will increase around $900,000.
Commercial flights for baseball, softball and volleyball represent the largest portion of the change. Those sports will play full conference schedules and require traveling parties of 20 or more people.
Men’s and women’s basketball will continue to charter. Tennis, golf and track and field aren’t tied to conference schedules and their increase is largely limited to travel for a season-ending tournament or meet.
Klitzke planned on most teams busing to Tulsa, Dallas, Memphis and Houston. The longest of those trips (Memphis and Houston) are roughly 600 miles from Wichita. That is similar to the longest MVC trips, except Chicago.
A charter flight to Connecticut, Klitzke said, prices out at around $124,000. The most expensive MVC charter was around $74,000 to Indiana State.
“$50,000, just for looking at one particular example,” he said.
It is a new world for Wichita State athletics, one that features cities such as New Orleans, Philadelphia and Orlando instead of Springfield, Mo., Cedar Falls, Iowa and Normal, Ill. The cost of living is on the rise.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
American Athletic Conference athletic budgets
Central Florida
Athletic expenses: $52.3 million
Men’s basketball: $3.1 million
Women’s basketball: $1.8 million
Football: $19.2 million
Cincinnati
Athletic expenses: $43.3 million
Men’s basketball: $7.4 million
Women’s basketball: $2.3 million
Football: $13.8 million
Connecticut
Athletic expenses: $79 million
Men’s basketball: $9.5 million
Women’s basketball: $7.5 million
Football: $16.7 million
East Carolina
Athletic expenses: $43 million
Men’s basketball: $3.3 million
Women’s basketball: $2.6 million
Football: $12.2 million
Houston
Athletic expenses: $50 million
Men’s basketball: $6 million
Women’s basketball: $2 million
Football: $16.1 million
Memphis
Athletic expenses: $49 million
Men’s basketball: $11.2 million
Women’s basketball: $2.6 million
Football: $14.8 million
South Florida
Athletic expenses: $48 million
Men’s basketball: $4.7 million
Women’s basketball: $3.1 million
Football: $12.8 million
SMU
Athletic expenses: $56 million
Men’s basketball: $7 million
Women’s basketball: $3.2 million
Football: $17 million
Temple
Athletic expenses: $50 million
Men’s basketball: $5.9 million
Women’s basketball: $3.3 million
Football: $18 million
Tulane
Athletic expenses: $53 million
Men’s basketball: $3.9 million
Women’s basketball: $2.4 million
Football: $12.8 million
Tulsa
Athletic expenses: $40 million
Men’s basketball: $6.1 million
Women’s basketball: $2.3 million
Football: $13 million
Wichita State
Athletic expenses: $27 million
Men’s basketball: $8.6 million
Women’s basketball: $1.9 million
Football: N/A
Source: U.S. Department of Education, 2015-16 figures
Comments