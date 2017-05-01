American promotes itself as ‘Power 6’ conference with strategic plan

American Athletic Conference schools want to be associated with Georgia, Texas and Michigan, not Georgia Southern, Texas State and Eastern Michigan.
So on Monday, the American Athletic Conference continued to push its membership in the “Power 6” world of college athletics.
While it’s an ambitious goal, it’s all PR until some sort of media company pays up. The Power 6 campaign is directed at potential media deals with the American’s current TV contracts set to expire in 2020.
The conference released a 19-page strategic plan titled “American Pow6r.” Power 5 is the popular name for the most prominent conferences — ACC, SEC, Big 12, Big 10 and Pac-12. The term is most significant in football, where access to the four-team playoff and top bowl games is dominated by those five conferences.
This plan, Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright said, was written and approved before the school joined. WSU’s contribution to the document is a picture of guard Landry Shamet on page 9 with the men’s basketball goals and the Shocker logo on the final page.
That is fitting, because men’s basketball is where the Shockers can help.
The American wants to elbow its way into the elite neighborhood in all sports, either officially or by popular acclaim. Those five top conferences are, officially, known as the Autonomy 5 by the NCAA because those 65 schools set their rules for issues such as stipends for athletes. The remaining NCAA football conferences are known as the “Group of 5” and includes the American, Conference USA, Mountain West, Mid-American and Sun Belt.
The American’s posturing isn’t without merit. NFL teams drafted 15 American football players, one more than from the Big 12.
“This plan will support and inform our mission to be and to remain a respected Power 6 Conference whose student-athletes compete at the highest level,” American commissioner Mike Aresco wrote.
Wichita State’s addition helps on the basketball side.
“We didn’t want to simply be a power-six conference in football and lag behind in any way in basketball,” Aresco said last month. “Wichita will give us a tremendous boost. You have to have quality product and I believe we’ve strengthened ourself in a key area.”
The plan lists five pillars to build its Power 6 candidacy:
▪ student health, safety and well-being.
▪ academic excellence
▪ athletic excellence
▪ effective branding, marketing and communication
▪ revenue generation
In basketball, the plan sets goals that should fit the Shockers.
The American wants its average attendance to reach 75 percent of arena capacity. The Shockers are well above that after averaging 10,739 fans in 16 games at 10,506-seat Koch Arena and one at 15,004-seat Intrust Bank Arena.
The American wants to compile a winning percentage of .700 in non-conference play, with at least five wins over opponents in the top 50 of the RPI rankings. It wants at least nine teams ranked in the top 100 of the RPI entering conference play and at least eight on selection day for the NCAA Tournament.
Its NCAA Tournament goals are ambitious, as well.
The American wants four-to-six schools in the 68-team field. Its high is four in 2014 and 2016. This season, it placed SMU and Cincinnati in the field.
The American’s seeding goal is also lofty — at least one seeded No. 4 or better. That is a spot earned by one American school — No. 4 Louisville (now an ACC member) in 2014 — in four previous tournaments. In 2017, Cincinnati and SMU both had No. 6 seeds.
Finally, the American wants teams in the Sweet 16 and competing for the Final Four and a title.
That is what Wichita State wants.
The fifth pillar — revenue — is the most important.
The American lags far behind its competition in the Power 5 conferences. The American’s seven-year deal with ESPN totaled $126 million. Power 5 schools receive $20-$30 million annually from media deals.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
