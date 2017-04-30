Wichita State women’s tennis sets record for MVC dominance

Wichita State’s women’s team won its ninth straight Missouri Valley Conference championship, defeating Southern Illinois 4-0 in the championship dual in Normal, Ill.
The doubles pairs of Fatima Bizhukova-Gabriela Porubin and Tanaporn Thongsing-Ting-Ya Hsu won matches to earn the doubles point, then Porubin, Bizhukova and Giulia Guidetti won singles matches to close out the Salukis.
WSU set the MVC record for women’s consecutive championships, breaking a tie with the with 2008-15 Missouri State women’s swimming and diving teams. Coach Colinn Foster leaves the MVC with a 55-0 record in regular-season duals and 23-0 in the tournament.
The NCAA selection show is May 2. NCAA regionals are May 12-14.
Wichita State’s Haru Inoue and Marius Frosa were named to the 14-man All-Missouri Valley Conference men’s team. Inoue was 23-11 overall, 11-6 in top-flight duals as he repeated as All-MVC. Frosa was 16-6 in singles and 11-4 in doubles after joining the team in January.
