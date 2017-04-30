Wichita State discovered Houston shooting guard and stuck with him

Wichita State got in first with Houston Christian guard Miller Kopp.
That foresight made a good impression, one that holds up into the summer before Kopp’s senior season.
“Them showing belief in me when nobody else did, that is always going to be in the back of my mind,” he said.
WSU started recruiting Kopp (6-foot-6, 200 pounds) when assistant coach Kyle Lindsted saw him play last summer. Since then, schools such as Northwestern, VCU, Stephen F. Austin, Notre Dame, Kansas State and others jumped in.
“Wichita State’s always going to be there,” Houston Christian coach Ron Crandall said. “They’ve been ahead of the curve, in my opinion, in their evaluation of Miller.”
Crandall’s evaluation of Kopp, who said he wants to sign with a school during the fall period, starts off glowing and improves. He averages 22 points and 8.5 rebounds to earn All-Southwest Preparatory Conference honors as a junior.
Kopp is a good shooter. Crandal doesn’t want his other assets overlooked.
“He’s so versatile,” Crandall said. “Great defender. What’s stood out to me as improvement is his ability to guard multiple positions. He’s chasing around little guards. He’s challenging shots. He’s also able to defend bigger players.”
Kopp came to WSU on an unofficial visit for the Oklahoma State game in December.
“I’m really comfortable with the school,” Kopp said. “(Coach Gregg Marshall) is all about winning and I want to go to a school that makes that a priority.”
WSU’s entrance into the American Athletic Conference is also attractive. The Shockers will likely play at Houston and at SMU in Dallas, homecoming games for Kopp and his family.
Also early on big man — With four senior big men on the 2017-18 roster, WSU must replenish its front-court this summer.
Like with Kopp, WSU coaches started fast with Flo Thamba, a 6-10 center at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va.
“He talks about Wichita State all the time,” associated head coach Jared Miller said. “Their coaches are really working hard. Flo likes that. He’s intrigued by people being interested in him.”
Thamba also, Miller said, has a scholarship offer from Pitt. Charlotte, according to his Twitter account, recently offered.
“The sky is the limit with him,” Miller said. “He’s so long and athletic. It hardly seems like he’s going hard, when he’s going hard.”
VanVleet wins D League title — Former Shocker Fred VanVleet played two games for Raptors 905 in the NBA Development League’s title series.
The 905 won both and won the title with Thursday’s 122-96 over Rio Grande Valley to take the series 2-1.
He scored 28 points (10 of 17 shots) and handed out 14 assists in Thursday’s game.
In Tuesday’s win, VanVleet scored 16 points and had nine assists. He joined the team for Tuesday’s game and did not play in the series-opening loss.
Former Shocker Toure Murry won the 2013 D League title with Rio Grande Valley and in 2016 with Sioux Falls.
