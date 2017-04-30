Wichita State women’s tennis leaves Missouri Valley with a conference record

Wichita State’s women’s team won its ninth straight Missouri Valley Conference championship, defeating Southern Illinois 4-0 in the championship dual in Normal, Ill.
The doubles pairs of Fatima Bizhukova-Gabriela Porubin and Tanaporn Thongsing-Ting-Ya Hsu won matches to earn the doubles point, then Porubin, Bizhukova and Giulia Guidetti won singles matches to close out the Salukis.
WSU set the MVC record for women’s consecutive championships, breaking a tie with the with 2008-15 Missouri State women’s swimming and diving teams.
Shocker coach Colin Foster leaves the Valley for the American Athletic Conference with a 55-0 regular-season record and 23-0 in the conference tournament.
