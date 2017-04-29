Rain changes start of Illinois State-Wichita State game to 11 a.m.

Saturday’s final game of Wichita State’s baseball series will begin at 11 a.m.
The start time against Illinois State is moved up because of the threat of rain.
As part of Legends Weekend, the first 1,500 fans receive a College World Series pennant. The 1989 championship trophy is available for pictures.
After the game, former Shockers will sign autographs.
If rain postpones the game, the Legends Weekend activities take place at 2 p.m. in the indoor workout facility.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
