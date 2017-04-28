Wichita State’s Lewis shines in run-rule victory over Illinois State

Fatigue. Aches in the joints. Fever of 102. These are are not usually the signs that predict a successful pitching effort.
“I woke up this morning and felt good enough to pitch,” Wichita State’s Zach Lewis said. “I wanted the ball.”
Lewis, fighting off a viral infection that floored him most of the week, then gave the Shockers a much-needed six strong innings in Friday’s 11-1 run-rule victory over Illinois State at Eck Stadium. The seven-inning win, in the first game of a doubleheader, snapped a four-game losing streak for WSU (19-22, 4-6 Missouri Valley Conference).
“He’s been sick all week,” WSU coach Todd Butler said. “He does not feel well and he said he could pitch.”
Lewis’ two days off from throwing showed in the first two innings. He went to three-ball counts on five of the first eight hitters. A groundball scored John Rave after he tripled off the center-field wall in the first. The Redbirds (11-29, 1-9) rarely lifted any balls after that. WSU’s outfielders caught three flyballs over the final six innings because Lewis’ sinker produced a stream of groundball outs.
“It’s dropping down late in the zone and really fooling hitters,” he said. “They’re just rolling over it.”
Lewis cruised after the first inning, helped by a double play that ended the second and a nice running grab and throw by third baseman Alec Bohm to end the fifth. The Redbirds put two runners on with one out in sixth. Lewis ended that threat with a flyball and a strikeout.
“Get early outs, save some energy,” he said. “I didn’t want to wear myself out, especially early in the game.”
Pitching with a lead helped. Illinois State’s shaky pitching staff wobbled through four innings before collapsing in a seven-run fifth inning. Four Redbirds pitchers combined to allow nine hits and walk 10.
With WSU up 4-0, Redbirds reliever Nick Alvarado walked the first three hitters of the fifth and departed. Mitch Weis walked No. 9 hitter Jordan Boyer to bring in a run. Greyson Jenista’s three-run home run gave the Shockers a 9-run lead. Willie Schwanke ended the scoring with an RBI double.
The Shockers took a 4-0 lead with two in the second and two in the third, all scored with two outs. Josh DeBacker drove in two runs with a single in the third, after the Shockers loaded the bases with no outs.
“We needed to separate when we had the lead and put more on,” Butler said. “We had plenty of opportunities.”
Back in town — WSU celebrated Legends Weekend with the return of former players.
They will sign autographs after Saturday’s game. In the event of rain, the autographs will take place in the practice facility at 2 p.m.
Braden Looper, Charlie O’Brien, Russ Morman, Jordan Cooper, Kevin Hooper, Blake Blasi and Chris Wimmer are among the former Shockers introduced during Friday’s doubleheader. Former coach Gene Stephenson gave a recollection shown on the scoreboard during the introductions. Stephenson, director of media relations Tami Cutler, committed to attending a reunion at Missouri this weekend before WSU made its plans.
Illinois State
Wichita State
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Brnhrt lf
2
0
0
0
Jackson cf
4
1
1
1
Libman lf
1
0
0
0
Dugas rf
1
0
0
0
Rave cf
3
1
1
0
Jenista 1b
4
1
2
3
Miller ss
3
0
1
1
Bohm 3b
4
2
1
0
Sadler rf
2
0
1
0
Schwnk dh
4
2
2
1
Parola 3b
3
0
0
0
Croft c
1
2
1
1
Htchsn 1b
3
0
0
0
Vickers ss
3
1
0
0
Zouras dh
1
0
0
0
Ritter rf
1
1
0
0
Brthwt c
3
0
0
0
Young rf-cf
0
1
0
0
Butler 2b
2
0
0
0
DeBckr lf
4
0
1
2
Boyer 2b
2
0
1
2
Totals
23
1
3
1
Totals
27
11
9
10
Illinois St.
100
000
0
—
1 3 2
Wichita St.
022
070
x
—
11 9 0
Game halted by run rule.
E: Butler (7), Parola (5). DP: ISU, WSU. LOB: ISU 7, WSU 9. 2B: Sadler (9), Jenista (10), Schwanke (3). 3B: Rave (4). HR: Jenista (5). S: Vickers (4). SB: Rave (8).
Illinois State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Huffman L,3-3
4
6
4
3
4
3
Alvarado
0
0
3
3
3
0
Weis
1
3
4
2
1
0
Spicer
1
0
0
0
2
0
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis W,3-3
6
3
1
1
3
3
Holifield
2/3
0
0
0
3
1
McGinness
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
T: 2:40.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760 @paulsuellentrop
Illinois State at Wichita State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Eck Stadium
Radio: 1330-AM, 98.7-FM
Video: ESPN3.com
Comments