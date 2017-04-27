Baseball greats return for Wichita State’s weekend series

Wichita State will try to stay out of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball cellar as it remembers its greatest triumphs.
It’s Legends Weekend at Eck Stadium, with many prominent former Shockers returning. The former players will be introduced in between games of Friday’s doubleheader. On Saturday, the first 1,200 fans will receive a 1989 College World Series pennant. The trophy is available for pictures.
Those scheduled to attend include Kevin Hooper, Braden Looper, P.J. Forbes, Jaime Bluma, Chris Wimmer, Charlie O’Brien, Russ Morman, Bryan Oelkers, Mike Drumright and Nate Robertson.
WSU (18-22, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference) is in seventh place after losing five of its past six MVC games. Illinois State (11-28, 1-8) is in eighth place.
Weather concerns caused a schedule change. The series opens with a 2 p.m. Friday doubleheader at Eck Stadium. The final game of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Zach Lewis (2-3, 3.22 ERA) will start Friday’s first game for the Shockers. Lefty Cody Tyler (4-4, 5.23) follows. Freshman Tommy Barnhouse (2-3, 5.45) is scheduled to start Saturday.
Softball continues road trip — WSU softball can vault itself back toward the top of the MVC with a series at second-place Northern Iowa.
Weather moved the start of the series to noon on Friday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 11 a.m.
WSU (28-17, 13-7) begins the weekend tied for third with Southern Illinois. The Shockers trail Illinois State (18-3 MVC) and UNI (27-18, 15-6) with six Valley games remaining.
Shockers top seed in MVC tennis — WSU’s women’s tennis team will try to win its ninth consecutive MVC tournament in Normal, Ill.
The Shockers (15-8) went 7-0 in the MVC regular season and swept every opponent except second-seeded Southern Illinois.
Top-seeded WSU opens play at 5 p.m. Friday vs. either No. 8 Stony Brook or No. 9 Northern Iowa.
Saturday’s semifinals begin at 2 p.m. Sunday’s championship match is at 1 p.m.
WSU’s men (13-12) are seeded third. The Shockers face No. 2 Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s championship match is at 10 a.m.
WSU is the defending champion.
The winner of both tournaments earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.
Creighton 4, WSU 3
Late Wednesday
Wichita State
Creighton
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jackson cf
5
0
3
2
Brinkman cf
4
0
0
0
Jenista 1b
3
0
1
1
Collins 2b
3
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
5
0
2
0
Luevano ss
3
1
1
1
Schwnk dh
3
0
0
0
Emodi c
5
1
2
2
DeBcker pr
0
0
0
0
Landuyt lf
4
0
0
0
Croft c
5
0
0
0
Ortega ph
0
0
0
0
Vickers ss
4
1
2
0
Robrtsn rf
4
0
1
0
Ritter rf-2b
3
1
0
0
Only 3b
5
0
3
1
Katzfey lf
5
0
0
0
Upton dh
4
0
1
0
Boyer 2b
1
0
0
0
Allberry 1b
4
2
4
0
Young rf
1
1
0
0
Totals
35
3
8
3
Totals
36
4
12
4
Wichita St.
020
000
100
0
—
3 8 1
Creighton
001
020
000
1
—
4 12 0
E: Boyer (8). LOB: WSU 11, Creighton 9. 2B: Robertson (10), Emodi 2 (11). 3B: Allberry (2).S: Brinkman (9). S: Ritter (1), Jenista (1). SF: Jenista (2), Luevano (4). SB: Bohm (4), DeBacker (2).
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Killgore
4 2/3
5
3
3
2
3
Sanburn
1/3
1
0
0
0
1
Heuer
2
2
0
0
0
4
Lungwitz
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Biechler
1 1/3
2
0
0
1
3
Hecht L,1-2
1/3
2
1
1
2
1
Creighton
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Stroschein
4
3
2
2
3
1
Hammer
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Tapani
1 1/3
3
1
1
2
0
Gerber
2 1/3
2
0
0
1
2
Glad W,1-1
1
0
0
0
0
1
WP: Killgore (2), Sanburn (2). T: 3:41. A: 1,261.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Illinois State at Wichita State
- When: 2 p.m. Friday (DH)
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: ISU 11-28, 1-8 MVC; WSU 18-22, 3-6
- Radio: 1330-AM, 98.7-FM
- TV: Cox 22
