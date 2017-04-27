Wichita State basketball schedule takes shape with Big 12 flavor

Wichita State’s men’s basketball non-conference schedule is starting to come together.
WSU is contracted to play UMKC (Nov. 10), at Baylor (Dec. 2), South Dakota State (Dec. 5) and at Oklahoma State (Dec. 9).
The game against Oklahoma is tentatively set for Dec. 16 at Intrust Bank Arena, but that date is not final, according to the athletic department.
WSU plays in the Maui Invitational in 2017. Other teams are California, LSU, Marquette, Michigan, Notre Dame, VCU and host Chaminade. The tournament takes place Nov. 20-22 at the Lahaina Civic Center.
WSU’s previously contracted game at Tulsa will become part of the American Athletic Conference schedule.
Baylor will return the game to Koch Arena on Dec. 1, 2018.
Marshall event — Coach Gregg Marshall’s auction and golf tournament dates are set. The auction takes place at 5:30 p.m. May 6 at Koch Arena. Tickets are $75.
The golf tournament is May 15 at Wichita Country Club. Entries are $425. For information, call (316) 978-5499.
