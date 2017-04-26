Creighton beats Wichita State 4-3 in extra innings

Wichita State baseball’s road woes continued Wednesday night in Omaha.
Bryce Only hit a bases-loaded infield single in the 10th to give Creighton a 4-3 victory. The Bluejays (19-16) have won 11 in a row.
WSU (18-22) fell to 3-16 on the road this season, dropped its fourth straight and seventh in its last nine games.
Alec Bohm, who went 2 for 5, hit in his 13th straight, the best for a Shocker this season. During that stretch, he is hitting .418 (23 of 50) with three doubles, a triple and four homers. He has driven in 17 runs, walking five times and striking out six. In addition, he’s 5 for 16 (.313) batting with runners in scoring position.
Wednesday night, the Shockers couldn’t get the timely hit, going 1 for 10 batting with runners in scoring position.
They jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second when Alex Jackson, getting the only hit with runners in scoring position, drove in two runs. Both Trey Vickers and Luke Ritter had walked. Jordan Boyer had walked to load the bases. Jackson’s hit, the first of three he would get, came with two outs.
Greyson Jenista’s sacrifice fly in the seventh drove in pinch-runner Travis Young.
WSU (18-22) missed an opportunity to score in the ninth when Jackson opened with a single, and was sacrificed to second by Jenista. However, after Bohm grounded out, Willie Schwanke walked then Noah Croft fouled out to end the threat.
Wichita State
Creighton
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jackson cf
5
0
3
2
Brinkman cf
4
0
0
0
Jenista 1b
3
0
1
1
Collins 2b
3
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
5
0
2
0
Luevano ss
3
1
1
1
Schwnk dh
3
0
0
0
Emodi c
5
1
2
2
DeBcker pr
0
0
0
0
Landuyt lf
4
0
0
0
Croft c
5
0
0
0
Ortega ph
0
0
0
0
Vickers ss
4
1
2
0
Robrtsn rf
4
0
1
0
Ritter rf-2b
3
1
0
0
Only 3b
5
0
3
1
Katzfey lf
5
0
0
0
Upton dh
4
0
1
0
Boyer 2b
1
0
0
0
Allberry 1b
4
2
4
0
Young rf
1
1
0
0
Totals
35
3
8
3
Totals
36
4
12
4
Wichita St.
020
000
100
0
—
3 8 1
Creighton
001
020
000
1
—
4 12 0
E: Boyer (8). LOB: WSU 11, Creighton 9. 2B: Robertson (10), Emodi 2 (11). 3B: Allberry (2).S: Brinkman (9). S: Ritter (1), Jenista (1). SF: Jenista (2), Luevano (4). SB: Bohm (4), DeBacker (2).
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Killgore
4 2/3
5
3
3
2
3
Sanburn
1/3
1
0
0
0
1
Heuer
2
2
0
0
0
4
Lungwitz
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Biechler
1 1/3
2
0
0
1
3
Hecht L,1-2
1/3
2
1
1
2
1
Creighton
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Stroschein
4
3
2
2
3
1
Hammer
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Tapani
1 1/3
3
1
1
2
0
Gerber
2 1/3
2
0
0
1
2
Glad W,1-1
1
0
0
0
0
1
WP: Killgore (2), Sanburn (2). T: 3:41. A: 1,261.
