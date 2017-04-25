Wichita State wins MVC men’s golf championship

Wichita State put five golfers in the top eight and won the Missouri Valley Conference men’s title, its 21st.
The Shockers shot a final-round 295 to hold its lead and defeat Illinois State by five shots. WSU finished with a 19-over-par 883 at Cog Hill in Lemont, Ill.
WSU earned a spot in an NCAA regional, which start May 15. Regional assignments are announced at 11 a.m. May 4 on the Golf Channel.
WSU’s Yannik Emmert carded a final-round 72 to finish with a 3-over-par 219. Teammate Grant Bennett finished one shot back in a three-way tie for third. Jacob Bishop (seventh, 223) and Conrad Walcher (tie for eighth, 224) also finished in the top 10.
Illinois State’s Trent Wallace earned medalist honors with a 218. The Redbirds shot a first-round 290 before falling to 299 in the second and third rounds.
The Shockers won their 15th title in the past 21 seasons and will leave the MVC with more titles than any school.
Emmert earned All-MVC and Golfer of the Year honors. WSU’s Grier Jones was named Coach of the Year for a 14th time. Bennett joined Emmert on the All-MVC team.
