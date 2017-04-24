Wichita State baseball, softball continue difficult road trips

Wichita State will try to recover from a disastrous baseball weekend with a trip to Creighton.
The Shockers (18-21) lost three straight at Missouri State over the weekend, getting outscored 33-10. They fell to 3-15 on the road with Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Creighton (18-16) up next. The game will be televised on Cox 22.
WSU has lost six of its past eight games, with all of those losses away from Eck Stadium. The sweep at Missouri State dropped WSU into seventh place in the Missouri Valley Conference at 3-6. Last-place Illinois State visits Eck Stadium this weekend for a three-game series.
Keylan Killgore will start for WSU. Killgore, a freshman, is coming off his best outing of the season. He held Kansas to one hit and no runs over 4 1/3 innings last week in a 8-0 victory over the Jayhawks at Eck Stadium.
Softball on the road — WSU’s softball team is slipping in the MVC standings as it travels to Missouri State at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
WSU (27-17, 12-7 MVC) is tied for third in the Valley after losing two one-run games at Southern Illinois.
WSU and MSU (22-19, 10-10) split a doubleheader last week at Wilkins Stadium.
