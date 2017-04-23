Shockers fall twice to Missouri State

Wichita State struggled at the plate and on the mound Sunday in dropping a doubleheader to Missouri State in Springfield, Mo.
The Shockers dropped the first game 13-4 and bowed 8-1 in the second game.
For the series, WSU batted .204 (20 of 98) and scored 10 runs. MSU batted .311 (39-106) and scored 33 runs.
Seven of MSU’s eight runs in the second game came with two outs.
MSU (9-0, 27-13) hit six doubles and five homers in the series.
Blake Graham, who hit a grand slam in the first game, went 8 for 11 in the series for MSU with nine RBIs.
Alec Bohm was one bright spot for WSU (3-6, 18-21), going 4 for 7 in the doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.
The two losses drops WSU’s road record to 3-15.
The Shockers struggled with runners in scoring position. They 1 for 3 in the first game and 1 for 9 in the second game. MSU was 6 for 15 batting with runners in scoring position in the second game.
WSU his hitting .227 on the road this season (141 for 620).
Notes: Greyson Jenista failed to reach base via hit, walk or hit by pitch in the first game, ending his streak 14 straight games. . . . WSU leads the series 62-45, but MSU leads in Springfield 18-20. . . . The Shockers return to action Tuesday at Creighton. . . . Alex Jackson’s eight-game hitting streak ended in the second game.
First Game
Wichita St.
Missouri St.
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista 1b
4
0
0
0
Stnmtz cf
4
2
2
0
Jackson cf
4
0
1
0
Burger 3b
6
2
3
4
Bohm 3b
3
1
1
0
Eierman ss
3
2
0
0
Schwnk dh
4
0
0
0
Meyer 2b
5
2
2
0
Croft c
4
1
1
2
Graham dh
4
1
3
6
Vickers ss
4
1
1
0
Brown 1b
4
0
1
1
Ritter rf
4
1
1
1
Jffersn lf
5
1
1
1
Young lf
1
0
0
0
Duffy rf
4
0
0
0
Katzfey lf
2
0
1
0
Geha c
2
3
1
0
Boyer 2b
3
0
1
0
Totals
33
4
7
3
Totals
37
13
13
12
Wichita St.
000
000
400
—
4 7 1
Missouri St.
100
501
51x
—
13 13 2
E: Boyer (7), Eierman (5), Brown (2). DP: MSU. LOB: WSU 3, MSU 11. 2B: Vickers (4), Graham (5). 3B: Ritter (2). HR: Croft (3), Jefferson (3), Burger (17). SF: Graham (1).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Tyler L,4-4
3 1/3
3
4
4
3
4
Snavely
0
1
2
1
1
0
Evans
2 2/3
4
1
1
1
3
Holifield
0
0
1
1
1
0
Keller
2
5
5
5
1
1
Missouri St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Coleman W,5-2
7
6
4
2
1
5
Witherspoon
2
1
0
0
0
1
WP: Tyler (2), Keller 2 (6), Coleman (10). HBP: Eierman, Brown, Geha (by Tyler). PB: Croft (5). A: 3:14.
Second Game
Wichita St
Missouri St.
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista 1b
3
0
1
0
Stnmtz cf
4
2
1
0
Dugas lf
3
1
0
0
Burger 3b
5
2
3
1
Bohm 3b
4
0
3
0
Eierman ss
4
0
1
0
Schwnke dh
4
0
0
0
Graham dh
4
1
3
2
Ritter rf
3
0
0
0
Prvtra pr
0
0
0
0
Jackson ss
4
0
2
0
Meyer 2b
4
2
1
2
Vickers ss
4
0
2
0
Brown 1b
3
0
0
0
Trtwine c
3
0
0
0
Millas c
4
1
2
2
Boyer 2b
3
0
0
0
Duffy rf
2
0
0
0
Skalrik ph
1
0
0
0
Ruff rf
0
0
0
0
Jefferson lf
3
0
2
1
Totals
31
1
6
1
Totals
34
8
13
8
Wichita St.
000
100
000
—
1 6 0
Missouri St.
300
100
22x
—
8 13 1
E: Eierman (6). DP: WSU, MSU 3. LOB: WSU 7, MSU 9. 2B: Graham (6), Millas (5), Burger (11), Steinmetz (7). HR: Meyer (4). SB: Bohm (3), Jefferson (6). CS: Jefferson (4), Duffy (1).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Barnhouse L,2-3
5
8
4
4
3
4
Heuer
1
0
0
0
0
1
Lungwitz
0
1
2
2
1
0
Biechler
1
1
0
0
1
2
Hecht
1
3
2
2
0
2
Missouri St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Still W,6-1
7
5
1
1
3
5
Witherspoon
1/3
0
0
0
1
1
Moore
3 1/3
0
0
0
0
0
WP: Hecht 2 (6). PB: Troutwine (7). HBP: Duffy, Jefferson (by Heuer). T: 3:11. A: 1167.
