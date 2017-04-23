Wichita State Shockers

April 23, 2017 10:11 PM

Shockers fall twice to Missouri State

Eagle staff

Wichita State struggled at the plate and on the mound Sunday in dropping a doubleheader to Missouri State in Springfield, Mo.

The Shockers dropped the first game 13-4 and bowed 8-1 in the second game.

For the series, WSU batted .204 (20 of 98) and scored 10 runs. MSU batted .311 (39-106) and scored 33 runs.

Seven of MSU’s eight runs in the second game came with two outs.

MSU (9-0, 27-13) hit six doubles and five homers in the series.

Blake Graham, who hit a grand slam in the first game, went 8 for 11 in the series for MSU with nine RBIs.

Alec Bohm was one bright spot for WSU (3-6, 18-21), going 4 for 7 in the doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

The two losses drops WSU’s road record to 3-15.

The Shockers struggled with runners in scoring position. They 1 for 3 in the first game and 1 for 9 in the second game. MSU was 6 for 15 batting with runners in scoring position in the second game.

WSU his hitting .227 on the road this season (141 for 620).

Notes: Greyson Jenista failed to reach base via hit, walk or hit by pitch in the first game, ending his streak 14 straight games. . . . WSU leads the series 62-45, but MSU leads in Springfield 18-20. . . . The Shockers return to action Tuesday at Creighton. . . . Alex Jackson’s eight-game hitting streak ended in the second game.

First Game

Wichita St.

Missouri St.

ab

r

h

bi

ab

r

h

bi

Jenista 1b

4

0

0

0

Stnmtz cf

4

2

2

0

Jackson cf

4

0

1

0

Burger 3b

6

2

3

4

Bohm 3b

3

1

1

0

Eierman ss

3

2

0

0

Schwnk dh

4

0

0

0

Meyer 2b

5

2

2

0

Croft c

4

1

1

2

Graham dh

4

1

3

6

Vickers ss

4

1

1

0

Brown 1b

4

0

1

1

Ritter rf

4

1

1

1

Jffersn lf

5

1

1

1

Young lf

1

0

0

0

Duffy rf

4

0

0

0

Katzfey lf

2

0

1

0

Geha c

2

3

1

0

Boyer 2b

3

0

1

0

Totals

33

4

7

3

Totals

37

13

13

12

Wichita St.

000

000

400

4 7 1

Missouri St.

100

501

51x

13 13 2

E: Boyer (7), Eierman (5), Brown (2). DP: MSU. LOB: WSU 3, MSU 11. 2B: Vickers (4), Graham (5). 3B: Ritter (2). HR: Croft (3), Jefferson (3), Burger (17). SF: Graham (1).

Wichita St.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Tyler L,4-4

3 1/3

3

4

4

3

4

Snavely

0

1

2

1

1

0

Evans

2 2/3

4

1

1

1

3

Holifield

0

0

1

1

1

0

Keller

2

5

5

5

1

1

Missouri St.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Coleman W,5-2

7

6

4

2

1

5

Witherspoon

2

1

0

0

0

1

WP: Tyler (2), Keller 2 (6), Coleman (10). HBP: Eierman, Brown, Geha (by Tyler). PB: Croft (5). A: 3:14.

Second Game

Wichita St

Missouri St.

ab

r

h

bi

ab

r

h

bi

Jenista 1b

3

0

1

0

Stnmtz cf

4

2

1

0

Dugas lf

3

1

0

0

Burger 3b

5

2

3

1

Bohm 3b

4

0

3

0

Eierman ss

4

0

1

0

Schwnke dh

4

0

0

0

Graham dh

4

1

3

2

Ritter rf

3

0

0

0

Prvtra pr

0

0

0

0

Jackson ss

4

0

2

0

Meyer 2b

4

2

1

2

Vickers ss

4

0

2

0

Brown 1b

3

0

0

0

Trtwine c

3

0

0

0

Millas c

4

1

2

2

Boyer 2b

3

0

0

0

Duffy rf

2

0

0

0

Skalrik ph

1

0

0

0

Ruff rf

0

0

0

0

Jefferson lf

3

0

2

1

Totals

31

1

6

1

Totals

34

8

13

8

Wichita St.

000

100

000

1 6 0

Missouri St.

300

100

22x

8 13 1

E: Eierman (6). DP: WSU, MSU 3. LOB: WSU 7, MSU 9. 2B: Graham (6), Millas (5), Burger (11), Steinmetz (7). HR: Meyer (4). SB: Bohm (3), Jefferson (6). CS: Jefferson (4), Duffy (1).

Wichita St.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Barnhouse L,2-3

5

8

4

4

3

4

Heuer

1

0

0

0

0

1

Lungwitz

0

1

2

2

1

0

Biechler

1

1

0

0

1

2

Hecht

1

3

2

2

0

2

Missouri St.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Still W,6-1

7

5

1

1

3

5

Witherspoon

 1/3

0

0

0

1

1

Moore

3 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

WP: Hecht 2 (6). PB: Troutwine (7). HBP: Duffy, Jefferson (by Heuer). T: 3:11. A: 1167.

