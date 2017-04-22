Missouri State surges late, beats WSU 12-5

For seven innings Wichita State gave Missouri Valley Conference baseball leader Missouri State all it could handle.
Then they played the eighth inning.
The Bears sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs for a 12-5 victory on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
Only four of the 12 batters got hits for MSU (7-0, 25-13). The first three batters in the eighth reached on two walks and a hit batter. All three scored, and another who walked also scored.
Shocker pitchers yielded nine walks in the game, a season high, and seeven scored.
WSU (3-4, 18-19) took a 2-0 lead when Willie Schwanke hit his first homer of the season in the second inning, and Trey Vickers, who had singled, scored when Greyson Jenista was hit with the bases loaded.
Alec Bohm had his second two-homer game of the season. His first homer in the sixth, tied the game at 3. His second homer in the seventh tied the game at 5.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday. WSU will send Cody Tyler (4-3, 4.76 ERA) and Tommy Barnhouse (2-2, 5.16) to the mound to face Dylan Coleman (4-2, 4.25) and Doug Still (5-1, 2.29).
Notes: WSU relievers were touched for nine earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Starter Zach Lewis yielded three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.… Jenista reached base for the 14th straight game.… Bohm has hit in 10 straight. During that stretch, he is 17 for 43 (.395) with four homers, a triple and three doubles. He has 16 RBIs in that stretch.…WSU is hitting .230 on the road.…Alex Jackson extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in his last at-bat. Noah Croft’s five-game hitting streak ended.…
Wichita State
Missouri State
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista 1b
4
0
0
1
Stnmtz cf
5
1
1
0
Ritter rf
5
0
1
0
Duffy rf
4
1
1
0
Bohm 3b
5
2
2
2
Burger 3b
4
3
1
0
Schwnk dh
4
2
1
1
Eierman ss
3
2
2
3
Croft c
4
0
0
0
Meyer 2b
5
1
3
2
Jackson cf
4
0
1
0
Graham dh
3
1
2
1
Vickers ss
4
1
2
0
Privtr pr
0
1
0
0
Dugas lf
1
0
0
0
Brown 1b
2
1
0
1
Katzfey ph
0
0
0
0
Jeffrsn lf
2
0
0
0
TYoung ph
0
0
0
0
Paulsen ph
1
0
0
0
DeBcker lf
1
0
0
0
Ruff lf
1
1
0
1
Boyer 2b
2
0
0
0
Millas c
5
0
3
3
Totals
34
5
7
4
Totals
35
12
13
11
Wichita St.
020
002
100
—
5 7 1
Missouri St.
010
022
07x
—
12 13 0
E: Boyer (6). DP: WSU, MSU. 2B: Graham (4). HR: Schwanke (1), Bohm 2 (7), Eierman (15). S: Ruff (3). SF: Eierman (1).
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis
4 1/3
7
3
3
5
2
Sanburn
1 2/3
2
2
2
1
1
Heuer
1
0
0
0
0
1
Biechler L,0-2
0
0
2
2
1
0
Hecht
1/3
2
4
4
2
0
McGinness
1/3
2
1
1
0
0
Snavely
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Missouri State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Knutson
5 2/3
4
3
3
2
6
Fromson W,5-3
2 1/3
3
1
1
1
4
B.Young
1
0
0
0
1
2
WP: Lewis 2 (9), Knutson 2 (12), Hecht 2 (4), McGinness (3), Fromson (5). HBP: Jenista (by Knutson), Graham (by Heuer), Duffy (by Biechler). PB: Croft (4), Millas (4). T: 3:45. A: 777.
