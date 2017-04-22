WSU’s Sydney Brummett wins bowling title

Wichita State bowler Sydney Brummett won the Intercollegiate Singles Championship women’s title on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.
Brummett, a junior from Fort Wayne, Ind., beat Taylor Bulthuis of Webber International 225-170 in the championship match. She advanced to the final with a 206-196 win in the semifinals over Stephanie Schwartz of Stephen F. Austin.
Brummett. a member of Team USA, was chosen the Bowler of the Year by the college coaches association earlier this week. She was runner-up for the award a year ago.
McKendree won the women’s team title, adding it to the NCAA women’s championship it won last week.
