Wichita State women’s tennis continues MVC title streak

Wichita State’s women’s tennis team won its ninth consecutive Missouri Valley Conference title on Saturday.
The Shockers defeated Illinois State and Bradley, both by 7-0 scores, at Coleman Tennis Complex to extend their streak of MVC dual wins to 86.
WSU (15-8, 7-0 MVC) swept six of its seven MVC opponents. It will be the top seed in the MVC Championships, which begin Friday in Normal, Ill.
The Shockers join the American Athletic Conference on July 1.
WSU’s Giulia Guidetti defeated Illinois State’s Marcia Tere-Apisah 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. The Redbirds (10-11, 4-2) did not have No. 5 or No. No. 6 players.
Tanaporn Thongsing defeated Bradley’s Ariel Dechter 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
Comments