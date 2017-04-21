Wichita State Shockers

April 21, 2017 9:47 PM

WSU men fall in team bowling semifinals

Eagle staff

The Wichita State men’s bowling team was knocked out in the semifinals at the Intercollegiate Team Championships in Baton Rouge, La.

The Shockers started the day with a 4-2 win over William Paterson during the match play competition, and needed to beat Webber International to advance to Saturday’s championship. Webber, which came through the consolation bracket, beat WSU 4-2, forcing a second match in the double-elimination format.

In the second match Webber beat Wichita State 4-3 (197-196, 176-195, 171-193, 239-218, 184-221, 215-204, 191-181).

Wichita State’s women’s team was knocked out by Steven F. Austin in its first consolation match, winning the first game then losing four straight.

Newman’s women beat Mount Mercy 4-2 in their first match of the day, then were eliminated by Midland 4-0.

Newman’s men were knocked out by Midland 4-1.

Wichita State junior Sydney Brummett will complete in the Intercollegiate Singles Championships women’s semifinals at 3:30 p.m., with the final immediately following.

