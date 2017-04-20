Weather pushes Wichita State-Missouri State baseball opener to Saturday

Weather concerns changed Wichita State’s baseball series at Missouri State this weekend.
The Shockers open the series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hammons Field. The series concludes with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday.
The teams were scheduled to open the series Friday. Saturday’s game and Sunday’s first game will be broadcast on ESPN3.com.
WSU (18-18, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference) enters the weekend tied for fourth in the MVC. First-place Missouri State (24-13, 6-0) will play its first nine MVC games at home before playing nine of 12 on the road.
