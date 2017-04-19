Wichita State shuts out Kansas 8-0

Connor Lungwitz earned a victory for Wichita State on Wednesday night while throwing four pitches. His tidy performance contradicts the heavy workload the Shockers typically ask of their relievers this time of the week.
Lungwitz finished the fifth inning in relief of Keylan Kilgore in WSU’s 8-0 win over Kansas at Eck Stadium. The rest of WSU’s bullpen followed his lead by pitching four more scoreless innings, a scene that has become familiar during midweek non-conference games.
WSU’s relievers own a 3.21 ERA in nine games on Tuesday or Wednesday, covering 53 1/3 innings. They often work most of the game because the Shockers don’t have a midweek starter with an established pitch count to go deep into games.
Kilgore pitched into the fifth on Wednesday, and WSU scored five eighth-inning runs to break it open. Kilgore, a left-hander, had his best showing while giving the bullpen a little bit – relatively – of a break.
“We have a lot of guys down there that can pitch in relief roles,” WSU coach Todd Butler said. “Keylan did a good job. He’s still a freshman, he’s still growing. Each start he’s getting better, and the guys that came in late did a fantastic job.”
A bullpen hiccup, five runs in four innings, cost the Shockers an early lead against KU last week on the road. The more established trend, however, shows WSU relievers up for some difficult challenges, even with depth to match those needs.
All 17 Shockers who have pitched this season have been used at least once in relief, so Butler is usually equipped with a pitcher for any situation. On Wednesday, he used two pitchers for less than three outs and one for more.
“Really, we just treat it like every other game,” said Cody Heuer, who pitched Wednesday’s eighth inning. “Everybody’s ready, whether it’s midweek or weekend, everybody is up and ready, no matter what the score is.”
WSU’s bullpen has pitched at least seven innings in four games and hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of them. The relievers weren’t asked to do as much on Wednesday because Kilgore had his longest outing.
Kilgore didn’t allow a hit until the fifth and struck out six while recording 13 outs. He left with a 2-0 count on No. 9 hitter Tanner Gragg and a runner on first, setting up the bullpen for what was to come.
Five WSU relievers, including Ben Hecht, Chandler Sanburn and Preston Snavely, worked out of trouble frequently to hold what was most often a slim WSU lead. KU got two runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings but failed to score.
“We’ve got guys with different roles, but really you have to be ready in every situation,” Heuer said.
WSU’s clutch pitching was rewarded as the Shockers plated five in the eighth. The offense was looking for a breakthrough after collecting 10 hits in the first seven innings, and it came with help via pinch-hit RBI singles by Noah Croft and Travis Young.
They were the ninth and 10th WSU hitters to notch a hit on Wednesday, barely exceeding the pitchers the Shockers used in the latest strong bullpen effort.
Offensively, we’ve been swinging the bats for a couple weeks now, and that’s good,” Butler said. “It seemed like the pitching had slid a little bit, and it looks like the pitching is catching back up where it should be.”
Kansas
Wichita State
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Karre cf
2
0
0
0
Jenista 1b
5
3
3
0
Shinkle ph
1
0
1
0
Ritter rf
4
0
1
0
Cosntno 2b
4
0
0
0
Young lf
1
0
1
1
Bakula ph
1
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
5
0
1
2
McLghln ss
3
0
0
0
Schwnk dh
4
0
2
1
Foyle lf
3
0
1
0
DeBcker pr
0
0
0
0
Grshns dh-c
1
0
0
0
Dugas lf-rf
4
1
1
0
Vosik rf
4
0
0
0
Jackson cf
4
1
2
0
Wheeler 1b
2
0
0
0
Vickers ss
4
0
0
0
Taylor 1b
2
0
0
0
Trtwine c
3
1
2
0
Kyrcou 3b
3
0
2
0
Katzfey pr
0
0
0
0
Remick ph
1
0
0
0
Croft c
1
1
1
1
Gragg c
2
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
3
1
1
2
So-Paaluh ph
1
0
0
0
Denzer ph
1
0
0
0
Totals
31
0
4
0
Totals
38
8
15
7
Kansas
000
000
000
—
0 4 1
Wichita St.
002
010
05x
—
8 15 0
E: Cosentino (6). DP: KU. LOB: KU 11, WSU 7. 2B: Boyer (6).
Kansas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Rackoski L,3-4
3
4
2
2
0
1
Goldsberry
2
4
1
1
0
2
Zeferjahn
1
0
0
0
0
1
Leban
1
2
0
0
0
2
Weiman
2/3
4
5
3
0
1
Davis
1/3
1
0
0
0
0
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Killgore
4 1/3
1
0
0
3
6
Lungwitz W,1-0
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Hecht
1 1/3
1
0
0
2
3
Sanburn
2/3
0
0
0
1
1
Heuer
1
1
0
0
1
0
Snavely
1
1
0
0
0
1
HBP: Boyer (by Rackoski). T: 3:12. A: 3,515.
Comments