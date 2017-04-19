WSU’s Sydney Brummett advances to bowling singles semifinals

Wichita State junior bowler Sydney Brummett won two matches Wednesday and advanced to the semifinals of the Intercollegiate Singles Championships in Baton Rouge, La.
Brummett, the No. 2 seed, beat Alyssa Balicki of Long Island 553-536, then beat Jessica Mellott of McKendree 596-574. The semifinals and finals will be contested Saturday.
WSU’s Estafania Cobo lost her second-round match to top seed Jacqueline Rhoda of Maryland Eastern Shore 536-506.
Brummett was awarded the Most Valuable Player award by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association during Wednesday’s banquet, and WSU’s Mark Lewis was chosen Coach of the Year.
The Intercollegiate Team Championships begin Thursday. Wichita State and Newman are represented by both men’s and women’s teams.
