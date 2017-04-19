Wichita State hires Donnie Jones as men’s basketball assistant coach

Former Central Florida coach Donnie Jones is Wichita State’s new assistant men’s basketball coach.
Jones replaces Chris Jans, who took the head coaching position at New Mexico State on Monday.
“I’ve known Donnie for over 20 years,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “He’s not only one of the great coaches, but one of the great people in our business. We have talked about potentially working together for many years. From his nine years of head coaching experience at the Division I level to his back-to-back national championships that he was a part of as an assistant coach, we are getting a very qualified, professional college basketball coach.”
Jones, 50, spent the past season as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers. He was coach at Central Florida, a member of the American Athletic Conference from 2010-16. He also coached three seasons at Marshall.
He worked for 11 seasons at Florida as an assistant under coach Billy Donovan, now coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Florida won NCAA titles and 2006 and 2007.
Jones and Gregg Marshall share Marshall University in their backgrounds.
Jones worked as an assistant coach at Marshall University from 1990-96. He left for Florida with Donovan in 1996. Greg White took over as head coach and hired Gregg Marshall as an assistant. Gregg Marshall worked there for two seasons before going to Winthrop as head coach.
Jones’ annual salary will be $200,000.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
