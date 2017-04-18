Kansas, WSU set for rematch in Wichita

Either Kansas or Wichita State will improve to .500 with a win in Wednesday night’s baseball game at Eck Stadium – each team is 17-18 this spring.
Wichita State will have the added incentive of last week’s 8-6 loss in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks wiped out a 5-2 WSU lead with two runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. In addition, the Shockers had to tying runs on base in the top of the ninth but couldn’t get them home.
The Shockers’ offense has picked up the pace in recent games.
WSU is hitting .325 as a team in its last seven games and averaging 8.7 runs. WSU has hit 19 doubles and nine home runs in that stretch. The Shockers lost four of the seven games, though, as their opponents scored at least five runs in six of the seven.
After beating WSU last week, Kansas (17-18, 6-6 Big 12) took two of three from Oklahoma State in Stillwater and moved into fifth place in the Big 12. KU second baseman James Consentino was chosen Big 12 newcomer of the week after reaching base 10 times in 15 plate appearances against the Cowboys.
Looming after the KU game is a Missouri Valley Conference weekend series against Missouri State at Springfield, Mo.MSU leads the Valley with a 6-0 mark. WSU is 3-3.
Kansas at Wichita State
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: KU 17-18, WSU 17-18
- Radio: 1240-AM, 98.7-FM
- Online: ESPN3
